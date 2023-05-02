Astounding The World With His Successes As A Self-determined Business Owner Abhinav Kalra

To have the vision of attaining the desired goals and aspirations in life is one thing, but to have the courage and the guts, the capability of making bold choices or walking unconventional paths, and to hustle and work determinedly to turn those visions into reality is a different game altogether. Few rare gems belong to this category and prove how with a determined mind and soul and with modern-day ideas in business, one can go ahead in changing the face of the business world for the better. Serving as one of the finest examples of one such innovative and astute business owner is Abhinav Kalra.

Abhinav Kalra believed in his dreams and ensured to put in every possible effort to make the most of the opportunities that knocked on his door. However, he also highlights how he created newer opportunities for him to diversify and open greater opportunities for income generation in his career. Coming from a business family, it was an easy choice for him to be a part of the industry, but challenging enough to prove his mettle in his chosen niches. He shares nothing came easy to him and adds that if it weren’t for his passion for doing things differently and with a creative bent of mind, he wouldn’t have reached thus far in the business space.

The young business tycoon is today behind the success of his massive real estate company, which he has grown in the past decade. To expand into other business possibilities, he jumped into the aviation industry as well, and even there has been climbing his ladder of success, owning a number of charter planes and giving them on rent across the globe. His real estate company propelled forward in the industry when it crossed a turnover of 80 crores last year.

Abhinav Kalra did not stop here. He chose to build great connections and relations in the film industry also, which led him to attend events with top artists like Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood and Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik. Hard work, determination and the will to do things are in his blood, thanks to his forefather, who was from the time of freedom fighters. He now aspires to expand his businesses in more and more countries of the world in the coming years.