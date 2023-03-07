Atenx Performance Studio By Aditya Ganeshwade Redefines Athleticism As It Brings Athletes

It’s no secret that the ingredient to a prosperous life lies in the lifestyle you choose. For the same, fitness has been of utmost importance. Lately, we have seen a paradigm shift in people opting to live life with a holistic approach. There have been numerous sports brands promoting fitness to help people achieve their desired goals. Bringing a different concept with athleticism at the forefront, India roll ball team captain Aditya Ganeshwade is taking his sports brand Atenx to a new level.

The sustainable brand has been working towards strengthening cardiovascular fitness and overall development. Coined in 2018, Atenx has brought significant changes by including sustainability as the main parameter of the sports brand. Recently, it was known that Atenx is one of the few sports brands to manufacture 100% recycled dry-fit t-shirts from plastic waste. Besides environmental conservation, Atenx is consistently raising the bar through its fitness studio Atenx Performance Studio.

Unlike other gyms and fitness studios, Atenx Performance Studio has welcomed a newer concept where regular members can meet athletes. Well, this one-of-a-kind concept allows the members to scale their fitness journey with special guidance from high-performance athletes and sports personalities.

In this environment, Atenx Performance Studio has equipment designed for pro athletes wanting to play at national and international levels. Not just this, the fitness studio also brings budding sports players and celebrity athletes who can work out together for better endurance and strength conditioning.

When we reached Aditya Ganeshwade to know about the unique concept at Atenx Performance Studio, he said, “We have been striving to make the fitness studio different from the ordinary gyms. There are certain machines we have set up that you will not find in other gyms. As an athlete, we have equipment which focuses on performance enhancement and recovery rehab. Along with fitness, we believe in providing rehab sessions to our clients at the studio.

Like the specialised fitness centres, Atenx has an endless pool, versa climber and bully, inversion tables and other machines for athletes and clients. The other programs at Atenx Performance Studio include cross-fit, strength training, HIIT, yoga, boxing, massage and physiotherapy to name a few. Moreover, the brand has an exclusive range of activewear like track pants, shorts, tank tops, t-shirts, shoes and other gym accessories. To know more about Atenx, visitwww.atenxsports.com.