Atlanta's Music Scene Electrified By Delhi-born DJ Akarsh

With his unique sound, dynamic performances, and constant drive for innovation, Akarsh is undoubtedly an artist to watch. Akarsh found his passion for dance music and became an integral part of Atlanta's city's vibrant music. We had the opportunity to sit down with Akarsh, as he shared exclusively with us on his journey and on his immense love for music, so let's delve into Akarsh's journey, his inspirations, and his commitment to giving back to the community.

Akarsh on sharing about his personal life and how he developed his passion for music said, "I am currently based out of Atlanta. Over the past three years, I have been involved with the dance music community, holding residencies at several renowned venues such as The Music Room, Alley Cat Music, Desires, Banshee, and more. I would like to say that when I first moved to Atlanta from India, I felt a certain lack of community and belonging. The individuality in people's day-to-day lifestyle here struck me, considering my upbringing in Delhi. It took me some time to adapt and find my place. However, everything changed when I attended a house music event in Atlanta. The warmth and inclusivity I experienced from the people in that community were truly remarkable. It sparked my drive to pursue music, a passion I had always carried with me, and become an integrated part of the music community. I wanted to give back to the community that welcomed me with open arms."

Akarsh's journey from Delhi to Atlanta is worth inspiring, he spoke in depth that what actually drew him into Dj'ing, he said, "What drew me to the art of DJing was the culture of sharing music and crate digging. It's not just about playing what's popular; it's about delving deep into the obscure, uncovering hidden gems, and sharing them with the masses. In just three short years, I went from being a regular party-goer to a well-respected and highly sought-after DJ, not only in Atlanta but across cities like New York, Nashville, Huntsville, and more."

Adding more to it, Akarsh also added on sharing his biggest influences in music, he said, "Although I have established myself mostly in Atlanta, my music is deeply influenced by my roots in Delhi. I pay careful attention to subtly integrating elements of Indian music, such as tabla-based grooves or sitar melodies, into my sets. This fusion of sounds sets me apart from the rest and adds a unique flavour to my performances."

Akarsh has been so grateful to the Atlanta community for being so welcoming towards him, to which this international DJ has also organized many community-focused events to which he said, "Giving back to the community has always been close to my heart. I have organized several charity-focused events that have allowed me to contribute to the larger Atlanta community. From food drives for the homeless to distributing blankets and clothes during the winter, I constantly strive to make a positive impact through my music and events."

We can undoubtedly say that Akarsh is one such who is not afraid to take risks and continually pushes the boundaries of his craft. Akarsh's Journey has really been inspiring to many young generations out there who are looking to make a name for themselves in the music world, With his passion for music and drive to succeed, Akarsh is undoubtedly someone to watch out for in the coming years. As he continues to make waves in the dance music scene, fans can expect even greater things to come from this talented DJ and producer.