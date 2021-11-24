Atmanirbhar App Koo Promotes Responsible Use Of Social Media

Koo App, India’s multi-lingual micro-blogging platform, is actively informing users on managing social media responsibly. A majority of the users on the Made-in-India platform that enables conversations in native languages are novices to social media. Therefore, the need to stay safe, secure and positive online holds tremendous importance.

Even though social media is a crucial tool to connect and engage people, it can be misused by anti-social elements for financial fraud, invasion of privacy, data theft and other crimes. As an open social media brand being built from India for the world, the Koo App is taking multiple steps to keep users informed, so that they can be vigilant before posting any content and leverage the platform to connect with communities and manage their feed in a healthy manner.

Recently, Koo App collaborated with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to jointly execute a citizen outreach activity to create awareness about cyber security in October, which is observed as National Cyber Security Awareness Month. CERT-In and Koo App worked towards enhancing awareness on key issues like phishing, hacking, personal information security, password and PIN management, avoiding click baits, and protecting one’s privacy while using public Wi-Fi. Koo App executed the campaign across several Indian languages to strengthen the outreach amongst internet users from across the country. Moreover, as part of an ongoing initiative to educate users, the social media platform is working towards crowd-sourcing content moderation, where users will be rewarded for flagging content that is fake. Likewise, they can be penalised for labelling content as "fake" without verifying the same.

The India-first platform is also making users aware of the free resources online that they can utilize before sharing any kind of information on the platform. Koo App is also in the process of setting up an advisory board to guide it in making the right decisions vis-à-vis its content moderation policies. As a responsible social media platform, Koo App endeavours on a continuous basis to identify best practices and bring locally workable solutions that provide users with a secure and immersive networking experience across languages.