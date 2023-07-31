Aura Hearing Care Raises Capital For Expansion, Now Valued At Rs 100 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Aura Hearing Care Pvt Ltd, a leading hearing aid retail chain in India, has successfully raised funding from three prominent private investors, marking a significant milestone in its growth as one of the fastest-growing companies in the sector.

Founded by Naitik Shah, Aura Hearing Care has rapidly gained popularity in the Indian market, with its extensive range of hearing aid products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients. The company’s commitment to delivering top-notch products and exceptional customer service has led to a loyal customer base, contributing significantly to its strong revenue growth.

The investors who have invested in Aura’s vision include Mohit Dubhe, Founder of CarWale and Chalo; Jitendra Bhandari, Partner at prominent venture capital firm MGB; and Vikas Khemai, Former CEO of Edelweiss Securities and founder of asset management firm Carnelian Advisors.

“We are thrilled to welcome these distinguished investors to the Aura family. We are thankful to them for placing their trust in our vision. Their support and strategic guidance will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and further enhance our ability to transform lives through innovative hearing care solutions,” said Naitik Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Aur Hearing Care.

Aura Hearing Care currently operates over 20 stores across India and has plans to open many more in the coming years to emerge as a truly pan-India hearing aid retail chain.

“With the strong backing of our existing and new investors, we are well-positioned to continue our expansion plans. The funds raised in the latest funding rounds will be used for opening more clinics in different cities,” Mr Shah said.

Separately, Aura Hearing Care has appointed noted Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi as its brand ambassador. His passion for supporting the hearing-impaired community and his dedication to raising awareness about hearing aids align perfectly with Aura Hearing Care’s vision to transform lives through hearing care excellence.

Aura Hearing Care has achieved an extraordinary revenue growth rate, doubling every year, a key contributor and indicator of its rapid growth. The achievement has garnered the attention of investors who recognise the company’s potential to transform the hearing aid industry and want to be a part of the revolution to empower lives through innovative hearing care solutions. The company’s impressive financial performance and high EBITDA margins reflect its operational efficiency and sound financial management.

Aura Hearing Care remains committed to providing high-quality hearing aids and exceptional customer service to empower the lives of people with hearing impairments.