AweSpace.Estate To Develop 360 Luxurious Villas In India’s Key Exotic Locales

AweSpace Ventures Private Limited, a leading transaction advisory firm specialising in diversified investment in luxury real estate properties, announced that it has forayed into real estate development of bespoke residential retreats – villas and estates. The company’s realty arm, AweSpace Estate Private Limited, has announced plans to develop over 360 ultra-luxury properties in India’s major tourist destinations, with a revenue target of INR 2,500 crore in the next two years.

AweSpace Estate Private Limited will be developing a collection of curated fully-furnished ultra-luxurious projects – villa estates and mansions – in exotic locales across India under its brand name, AweSpace.Estate. These properties will be exclusively managed by AweSpace Ventures Private Limited under its aegis global product, Estate Leverage Asset (ELA and will generate direct and indirect employments. “We are excited to expand our portfolio into real estate development of ultra-luxury properties and offer our clients the opportunity to experience premium vacation homes in some of the most exotic locations in the country. The move into the real estate market represents a diversification of our investment strategy, with a focus on meeting the lucrative and growing demand for luxury vacation properties in the tourist destination in India and overseas locales,” said Mr Vijay Naraayanan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AweSpace Ventures Private Limited.

The company already has a robust plan to tread into the Indian landscape and it will raise funds ₹500 crore for developing big-ticket luxurious projects with a revenue target of ₹2500 crore in the next two years. In the first phase, AweSpace Estate Private Limited will be developing fully-furnished ultra-luxurious villas estates and mansions on an approximate total of 150 acres of land spread across in as many as six key tourist destinations – Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala, Shimla, Nainital and Coorg – featuring an array of spectacular features and amenities. In addition, it has planned to develop premium properties in locations such as Maldives, Europe, Australia and United States in the second phase.

Through extensive market research, the company has discovered that individuals interested in purchasing vacation homes in India are specifically drawn to beach or hill stations and even hinterland locations with uninterrupted views. While affluent travellers seek not just exclusivity and luxury amenities in their vacation, but also an unobstructed view. “We offer investors and buyers an unobstructed and awe-inspiring view of their surroundings while selecting a land parcel. We strongly believe that a property’s clear view is essential, which is why we always take extra measures to guarantee that our locations provide this crucial feature. Our commitment to delivering stunning views to our clients is unwavering,” Mr Naraayanan pointed out.

The research elicited responses from HNIs and UHNIs to gauge the mood of owning a diversified portfolio of ultra-luxury properties across tourist destinations. “As disposable income and tourism, both domestic and international, continue to increase, there is a surging desire for luxurious holiday homes in exotic destinations throughout the country. This has led to a growing trend in vacation home ownership, with affluent Indians as well as NRIs investing in these properties for personal use or to generate rental income,” he said.

The demand for luxury villas in exotic locales has surged in India, according Ms Manali Khapre, Director and Chief Sales Officer, AweSpace Estate Private Limited and said,

“This trend is driven by a growing number of affluent Indians who are looking for unique and high-end vacation experiences. The luxury real estate sector has experienced a significant transformation due to the pandemic, and the remarkable growth in rentals and property value has altered the outlook of both buyers and investors since these locations offer pristine beaches, lush forests, and breath-taking views, making them ideal for those seeking a luxurious, nature-filled escape.”

She further said that the surge in demand for luxury villas is not just limited to Indian buyers, international buyers are also expressing interest, especially due to India’s economic reforms and more lenient investment rules. Additionally, the emergence of modern infrastructure projects like green-field airports, national highways, and waterway transportation is contributing to this trend. “The overall investment sentiments are very positive and there are expectations that the sales figures will exceed all previous records in the coming months,” she added.

Overall, the trend towards luxury villa ownership in exotic locales is expected to continue in India as more people seek out unique, exclusive vacation experiences.