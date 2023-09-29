Axiscades: Acquisitions & Client Relations Driving Wallet Growth

Driving India's technological prowess across aerospace, embedded electronics, defense, and energy sectors, Mr. Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., offers insights into strategies fueling profitability and global expansion.

In an era where digital capabilities are advancing at an unprecedented pace, India is making remarkable strides in the global technology landscape. AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., a prominent player in this space, is at the forefront, spearheading India's position as a technology and innovation hub across various sectors. In a recent conversation with Mr. Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and Managing Director of AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., we delved into the company's journey towards profitability and sustainability through a three-pronged approach, as well as its strategic roadmap for expanding its global footprint.

Promoting Sustainability in the Energy Sector

One of AXISCADES' pivotal contributions lies in the sustainable energy sector. The company collaborates closely with leading wind turbine manufacturers to champion Sustainable Design and Manufacturing Processes. Their efforts extend from optimizing design to resource-efficient shop floor utilization, thereby promoting zero waste in wind turbines and blades.

AXISCADES provides comprehensive support from the engineering phase to procurement for global EPC players in the fossil fuel industry. The company's engagement in tail gas treatment, desulphurization, and decarbonization further solidifies its commitment to sustainable engineering solutions.

Additionally, they offer Integrated Engineering Solutions spanning NPI Support, Product and Process Design, Product and Process Simulation, Value Engineering, Manufacturing Engineering, and Supply Chain Management for both fossil and renewable/sustainable products. AXISCADES' clients, across fossil fuel and renewable energy sectors, share a common goal of achieving a net-zero carbon society.

Expanding Presence with Delivery Centres

The establishment of a new delivery center in Broughton, United Kingdom, marks a significant milestone for AXISCADES. This endeavor aligns with the company's enhanced long-term contract with Airbus and brings forth several benefits and opportunities.

Firstly, the new delivery center establishes a local presence for AXISCADES in the United Kingdom, fostering improved communication and collaboration while understanding local market dynamics. It serves as a central hub for efficient project management, client liaison, and partner collaboration. Moreover, it enables the company to diversify its activities and bolster operations, streamlining local administration and communication processes. This initiative also bolsters AXISCADES' branding and positioning in the United Kingdom, reaffirming its commitment to the market, infrastructure investment, and talent acquisition.

Strategies for Client Engagement and Growth

AXISCADES adopts a multifaceted approach to secure a greater wallet share and be in a integrated solutions provider for its clients. Central to this strategy is continuous improvement of competencies and team expansion, ensuring the company can meet evolving client needs effectively. Investment in talent acquisition, skill development, and staying attuned to industry trends positions AXISCADES as a reliable and innovative partner.

Strategic acquisitions, such as the integration of Mistral's embedded capabilities, expand the company's offerings. This allows AXISCADES to cross-sell embedded capabilities to existing clients, enhancing value and market presence. Building strong client relationships and providing tailored solutions remain paramount, with AXISCADES aiming to become a trusted advisor and preferred engineering service provider for clients, ultimately leading to increased wallet share.

Driving Growth in Heavy Engineering and Expanding Embedded Solutions

While the company had been focused on mechanical engineering traditionally it has diversified itself over the years.In the Heavy Engineering segment, AXISCADES has launched initiatives poised to drive growth in FY24.

The company has developed domain expertise recognizing the growing demand for embedded and digital technologies among its clientele. Further, AXISCADES has also embarked on digital projects, including data analytics, to expand its digital portfolio.

Leveraging the embedded capabilities of Mistral, a recent acquisition, AXISCADES aims to provide comprehensive solutions, capitalizing on market opportunities and driving revenue growth. To support these initiatives, the company has hired a seasoned salesperson in the United States, strengthening sales and business development efforts, particularly in the embedded market.

The Three-Pronged Approach for Success

AXISCADES' three-pronged approach of vertical diversification, customer diversification, and a digital-first mindset has been instrumental in driving revenue and profitability growth. Diversification across verticals, including Automotive, Energy, and Payment & Solution, has reduced dependence on specific sectors, ensuring more stable revenues.

Expanding the client base has mitigated reliance on a limited number of clients, and diversifying into multiple sectors and geographies has fostered resilience in the face of market fluctuations and adverse macroeconomic factors. Embracing digital technologies has enhanced service offerings, operational efficiency, and innovative solutions, opening new revenue streams. AXISCADES' commitment to these strategies has established a robust and profitable business model.

Global Expansion and Strategic Approach

AXISCADES' global footprint continues to expand, with over 70% of revenues generated outside India, predominantly in the USA, Europe, UK, and Canada. The company maintains a dual strategy of proximity to clients for tailored solutions and leveraging India's competencies for offshore delivery. This approach optimizes resources, enhances cost-effectiveness, and ensures competitiveness in the global market.

As AXISCADES Technologies Ltd. navigates the dynamic landscape of technology and innovation, its commitment to sustainability, client engagement, and strategic expansion positions the company as a pioneering force on the global stage. With a solid foundation and an unwavering focus on excellence, AXISCADES is set to redefine the boundaries of Indian technology and innovation in the years to come.