Ayesha Amin Nigam's Journey Is Filled With Glam And Emotions

There's a famous quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson that goes, "It's not the destination, it's the journey." And the people who comprehend its true meaning are the ones who find joy in the ride. Ayesha Amin Nigam is amongst that niche who loves cherishing each and every moment of her journey.



She has been a fashion enthusiast since her teenage years and has always kept her eyes peeled for new clothing trends. It was in the year 2013 when she officially marked her foray into the fashion industry and worked as a fashion stylist for the launch team of Harper's Bazaar Bride. By the dint of her stately style, she fetched a chance to work with many celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aishwariya Rai, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, etc.



Speaking of her fascination with the fashion and styling world, Ayesha Nigam said, "I grew up watching those fashion magazines and shows. While others were swayed by the beauty of that outlandish couture, I was even more lured by the process that goes into its making."



The fashion head has also attended Paris couture week regularly and got to shoot with the latest couture collections right off the runway. In 2018, she styled Huma Qureshi for the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and attended the same. After that, she went on to style RJ and comic content creator Abhinav Chand for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Ayesha Nigam has made her presence felt in the fashion industry. She has also been a regular stylist for eminent influencers and content creators like Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Ankush Bahuguna, and more.



It's been almost a decade since Ayesha has been a part of this style world. She has now established her own style consultancy, where she works with brands as a creative director and stylist on their campaigns. Under the banner of this consultancy, she has been working with brands such as Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna, Namrata Joshipura Uniqlo, H&M, Tanishq, Titan, Taneira, etc.



Ayesha Nigam considers her journey to be a process of gradual learning. She states, "For me, success is not about being popular or having everything in life. Success is the process of learning and unlearning." We laud the grandeur of this diva who has come up against the odds and made her presence felt in the world of fashion and styling.