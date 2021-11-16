Badalta Bharat: Adani Vidya Mandir Empowers Underprivileged Kids To Fulfill Their Dreams

Education is one of the most essential factors that contribute to an individual's development. Several children in India are often denied access to school for a variety of reasons. Adani Vidya Mandir in Bhadreshwar has taken the initiative to provide quality education to children from low-income families. It is a place that empowers these kids to pursue their dreams and ambitions.

Badalta Bharat initiative

Mohd Shakeel, an Adani Vidya Mandir student, is from the indigenous Pagadiya fishing community. Shakeel hails from an eight-person household, with his father serving as the only earner. Shakeel recounts that, since his father was the sole earner in the family, needs such as food, clothing, and shelter were difficult to come by. Shakeel expresses gratitude to the Adani Foundation for its dedication to the development of fishing communities. They told him about the Adani Vidya Mandir in Bhadreshwar, which provides free education to children from low-income families. Shakeel got a chance to pursue his education from 7th to 10th grade. He completed his diploma in mechanical engineering from the Government Polytechnic College in Bhuj and is working with Adani Ports in Mudra.

Adani Vidya Mandir in Bhareshwar is a unique initiative undertaken by the Adani Foundation. It is a Gujarati medium school started in 2013 to empower & educate economically challenged kids and help them fulfill their dreams. With the support from Adani Foundation, Shakeel was able to overcome obstacles & fulfill his dreams.

