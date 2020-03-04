Badalta Bharat: Promoting Skill-based Employment In Rural India

Adani Foundation’s initiatives have had an impact on millions living in the rural parts of India. With its project, Saksham, the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC), a part of the foundation is promoting skill-based vocational training in many villages across India. The skill-based training is not only helping the youth seek employment easily but also helping them to realize their self-worth and to become confident and efficient individuals.

One of the most successful stories under Saksham is the story of Parvati, a specially-abled child from Bhuj, Gujarat. Parvati lost her home in the 2002 Bhuj earthquake. After the disaster, her parents eventually realized that she had become deaf and mute. She also started to have seizures as a one-year-old. Parvati had been unaware of her condition until she was left alone as she couldn’t hear or speak. She was ultimately shifted to Navchetan Andhjan Mandal in class 7.

Adani Foundation’s Saksham team reached her school and provided vocational training to the girls for becoming beauticians. Today, a proud and confident Parvati claims that even if people don’t trust her with her work at first, she has managed to prove them wrong and will continue to do the same. Her parents are very happy with the progress that she has made.

Watch to know more about the story of Parvati.