Beauty Entrepreneur Ayan Chugh Carves A Golden Niche With His Sizzlin Scizzors Brand

Beautifying the body could mean enhancing soul positivity. People - young and old - spend extra effort and time these days towards looking good. This phenomenon owes itself to the realization that acceptability in the social sphere comes due to good looks, attitude and intelligence. And this explains the influx of innumerable companies offering hair, beauty and makeup services in the past two decades.

Like it or not, the bottom line at every get-together, party, or office conclave is that everyone looks forward to looking good in a crowd. And, almost all of them make it a point to line up at the best outlets that offer beauty services. One company that has made a name in the beauty business is Sizzlin Scizzors, a Jaipur-based Beauty and Wellness brand.

Significant is the fact that the services offered by the team of professionals at Sizzlin Scizzors have been endorsed by many a celebrity. It needs to be noted that the brand has been spoken about by stars of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, and more.

Going by what Bollywood star Amy Jackson once said, Sizzlin Scizzors is the place where she relaxes after hectic promotional events. Many more, including Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manjari Fadnis, Rajpal Yadav, Tia Bajpai, and Rapper-Singer Jaz Dhami, have applauded the professional services the Sizzlin Scizzors outlets offer without fail, any time, every time.

Ayan Chugh and his vision for the beauty terrain

Ayan Chugh, the brain behind Sizzlin Scizzors, seems to have foreseen, many years ago, the formidable space beauty terrain would launch itself into. And it has indeed, with individuals from every social strata caring about good looks and how to stay presentable in a crowd. Chugh kick-started Sizzlin Scizzors out of his passion and love for the fashion industry. He went about digging deeper into the intricacies of a market that would be his to rule, later on in life.

Exploring the market, learning about the billion-dollar industry, and then devising strategies to bridge the gaps in a bid to meet customer expectations became a habit. The quest resulted in Sizzlin Scizzors, and now as director of a growing beauty chain, Ayan Chugh indulges his clients by offering the best in services and top of the line products. Sizzlin Scizzors has now grown from a lone outlet to an ever-expanding salon chain, on a global scale.

Luxury is what every Sizzlin Scizzors salon offers to customers who walk in seeking professional hair and makeup services, day in and day out. A wide range of luxury elements are firmly in place so as make sure that every customer experiences the best when they visit the Sizzlin Scizzors salons. A relaxing atmosphere with modern décor and comfortable seating, and luxurious offerings make the brand second to none. Chugh’s beauty brand employs immensely experienced, highly-trained stylists at all its facilities, and the top brands ranging from L’Oréal Professional, Kérastase, GK, Moroccanoil, Dyson and more are at play. Chugh’s business strategy also involves doling out personalized attention to all customers from the moment they walk in the time of leaving with a smile on their faces.

Laurels galore come calling

In recognition of his efforts in creating a trusted salon brand accessible to all with a sense of beauty, Ayan Chugh has been among the awards too. Honour has come to him in the form of the Youth Icon of Rajasthan, Owner of the Best Lifestyle Brand, and also one of the Top 15 Entrepreneurs of Rajasthan. He hasn’t rested on these laurels though and continues to hold aloft his forward outlook that helps in the exponential growth of his brand, and in turn, the fashion industry in which he operates in.

Chugh has been deploying his experience and creativity to transform the beauty industry in the best manner he can. An ambassador for khadi-based clothing among the youth, the Sizzlin Scizzors founder will now be seeking to throw open the windows to a brave new world. More global geographies await Sizzlin Scizzors, as the brand sails on with an eye on newer pastures.