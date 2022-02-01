Behind The Scenes Of India’s Artillery

India has one of the strongest armies in the world, which has largely been credited to the values instilled in the soldiers during the early stages of their training. Their valor, comradery, and determination to give their all for their nation are all characteristics that set them apart from other militaries. However, despite all the credit this warrants, an undeniable factor behind a strong army is their artillery. Republic Media Network has partnered with Darwin Platform Group of Companies to present to you this episode of Army Day 2022: Legacy of the Great Indian Ordnance Factories.

This partnership aims to give exclusive insights into different aspects of the Indian military, a huge source of pride and a symbol of strength for the nation. This episode, which takes us through every step involved in producing India’s ordnance, features special guests Major Gaurav Arya, Mr. Veeraraj, Ordnance Factory Medak, Mr. Bharat Singh, Senior General Manager, Ordnance Factory Medak, Mr. Alok Prasad, General Manager, Ordnance Factory Medak, Mr. Sanjiv Kishore, Senior General Manager, Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi, Ms. Maragatham, Spare Parts Store Assistant, Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi and Mr. Vinayagam V, Additional General Manager, Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi.

This episode takes us inside two of the major weaponry producing factories in the country, helping us gain an understanding of how niche producing weaponry is and the improvements and technological developments weaponry has endured since the factories were started. Major Arya also interviews past and current managers of Ordnance Factory Medak and Heavy Vehicles Factory Avadi, to help illustrate the legacy behind ordnance factories and allow us to develop an accurate view of what their future looks like. Lastly, the episode looks at India’s place in the global market for military parts and weapons. By showcasing their manufacturing process, quality control, and attention to detail, the episode concludes that our nation is beyond capable of exporting any IVCs, BMPs, or any other military technology. The technology and parts being produced in these factories surpass the global quality standards, making them suitable for global export.

By giving us an in-depth tour of different weapons, their parts, the manufacturing process behind them, and their capabilities, Major Arya helps us understand how and why our nation is better safeguarded now than it has ever been. Army Day 2022 - Legacy of the Great Indian Ordnance Factories, gives great insight on the improvements and developments that ordnance factories and military weapons have gone through, illustrating how the last few decades have helped strengthen India's military might.