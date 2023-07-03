Best Astrologer In Kolkata - Best Celebrity Astrologer In India Awardee

Looking for an experienced and genuine astrologer in Kolkata? Look no further than Dr. Sridev Shastri, a highly respected astrologer with 29 years of experience. Known for his accurate predictions, he offers online consultations for overseas clients and those unable to visit in person. Dr. Shastri is a senior astro researcher, following in the footsteps of his forefathers, and has received prestigious awards for his exceptional contributions to Vedic astrology. In this article, we will delve into Dr. Sridev Shastri's expertise, his notable awards, and his remarkable journey as a renowned astrologer.

Unmatched Expertise and Accurate Predictions: With his extensive experience, Dr. Sridev Shastri has become synonymous with accurate predictions. His deep understanding of Vedic astrology and meticulous analysis of astrological charts enable him to provide valuable insights and guidance to his clients. His expertise has helped individuals from all walks of life find clarity, make informed decisions, and navigate life's challenges successfully.

Online Consultation for Overseas Clients: Understanding the needs of his clients around the globe, Dr. Sridev Shastri offers online consultation services, making his wisdom and guidance accessible to overseas clients. Through phone consultations, individuals from different countries can seek his astrological expertise and receive personalized advice from the comfort of their homes. This convenience has made Dr. Shastri a sought-after astrologer for those unable to visit in person.

Following in the Footsteps of his Forefathers: Dr. Sridev Shastri's journey as an astrologer is deeply rooted in his family's astrological lineage. He has inherited the rich knowledge and wisdom passed down through generations and continues to honor his forefathers by practising and researching astrology. This legacy has shaped him into a highly respected astrologer known for his deep insights and accurate predictions.

The Best Celebrity Astrologer in India Award: Dr. Sridev Shastri's remarkable contributions to astrology have been recognized and celebrated. He has been honored with the esteemed "Best Celebrity Astrologer in India" award from renowned Padmashree actress Ms. Madhuri Dixit. This accolade reflects his excellence in the field and his ability to provide valuable guidance to influential personalities.

The President's Award for Outstanding Contribution: The highest recognition of Dr. Sridev Shastri's exceptional contributions came in the form of the President's Award from Sri Ramnath Kobind. This prestigious award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to Vedic astrology and his notable social impact. Dr. Shastri's dedication to the science of astrology and his commitment to using it for the betterment of society have earned him this esteemed honor.

Conclusion: Dr. Sridev Shastri is an experienced and genuine astrologer in Kolkata, renowned for his accurate predictions and profound knowledge of Vedic astrology. His online consultation services cater to overseas clients and those unable to visit in person, ensuring accessibility to his expertise. With notable awards such as the "Best Celebrity Astrologer in India" award and the President's Award for Outstanding Contribution, Dr. Shastri's achievements speak volumes about his excellence in the field. By seeking his guidance, individuals can gain valuable insights and navigate their lives with clarity and purpose. Trust Dr. Sridev Shastri, the celebrated astrologer, to illuminate your life's path with his wisdom and expertise.

The Other prestigious awards received by Dr. Sridev Shastri are:-

●Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar Award by Honorable President Sri. Ramnath Kobind

● Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sri. Eknath Shinde.

● Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Honourable Governor of Kerala Sri. Arif Mohammad Khan.

● Best Astrologer Award from Honorable Governor of Andra Pradesh Sri. Biswabhusan Harichandan

● Super Indians 24 Award by Union Minister Mr. Jitendra Singh & Actor Mr. Govinda

● Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 Award by Union Minister Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste

(Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India) at Bigyan Bhawan, Delhi.

● International Glory Award 2022 by actress Shilpa Shetty.

● Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Honorable Governor of Mumbai, Sri. Bhagat Singh Kosayari &

Singer Mr. Kumar Shanu for excellent work in Astrology.

● Guest Of Honour at Global Fame Award 2021 Kolkata, Chief Guest Actress Bipasha Basu

● International Glory Award 2021, at Goa by Social Activist, Actor Mr. Sonu Sood for his contribution in Vedic Astrology.

● Golden Glory Award 2022 by Ms. Malaika Arora for his contribution as a Celebrity Astrologer.

Mumbai

● Asia pacific excellence award 2021 by Actress Ms. Amisha Patel.

● International business leadership award 2021

● Maharshi Parashar & Samudra Rishi Award Winner 2012(Kathmandu, Nepal)

Website:- https://astrologersridev.com/ Appointment - +91 9051822756