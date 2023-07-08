Best Influencer Award Winner Akshita Arora Goes Viral On Social Media For Her Kind Act

Who doesn't know Akshita Arora? One must be living under stones to not know about her existence and laudable deeds. She is the ultimate social media queen, and her content verifies that. But if you think that she is only about visual treats, you are grossly mistaken. The influencer has a very generous heart, and proof of that was seen by netizens.

While we are living in a world where the majority of humans preserve humanity and morality only in their words, a few souls like Akshita Arora believe in actions. She is a real-life angel who never ceases to amaze with her gestures of love and humanity. And recently, she became the talk of the town after she saved the dog from the scorching heat.

In the viral video, the influencer can be seen breaking the mirror of a car that is stranded under the harsh sun. She then opened the door of the car to take out the dog, which was stuck inside. The internet is extremely happy with this act by Akshita and can't stop lauding her.

Talking about this incident, she said, "It's our duty to be on our guard and thoughtful about these animals who can't speak for themselves. I believe that if each one of us begins to perform our duties towards society, together we can build a better place for all." We can't agree enough with what Akshita Arora has said. Her thoughts and actions are an inspiration for us.

This young and talented mind is highly admired in the social media realm for her outstanding content in fashion and lifestyle. She has more than 250k followers on Instagram, and her videos amass millions of views by going viral.

Akshita Arora is an extremely hardworking soul. Hailing from Chandigarh, the blogger has spread her charm across the nation. Recently, she was seen celebrating her success with her social media family after winning Mrs. India Universe 2022. After winning this beauty pageant, Akshita's growth is magnified. She has worked with many brands. We hope that she keeps ascending the ladder of success.