Bhamla Foundation & Hungama Launch A World Environment Day Anthem - 'Dharti Ka Dil'

The ongoing pandemic has shown us the harmful consequences of the loss of ecosystems. The fact remains that only with healthy ecosystems can we enhance people's livelihoods, counteract climate change, and stop biodiversity collapse. The UN has declared 5th June as World Environment Day to encourage awareness and protection of our environment. Each year, the program provides a theme and forum for businesses, NGOs, communities, governments, and celebrities to advocate various environmental causes. The theme for this World Environment Day is 'Ecosystem Restoration.' It means preventing, halting, and reversing this damage and healing nature rather than exploiting it.

To emphasize the need to protect the environment and save ecosystems, Bhamla Foundation, an organization that works to address health, environmental, and cleanliness issues, in partnership with Hungama, India's top digital entertainment company, has launched the 'Dharti Ka Dil Anthem' on World Environment Day. Composed by celebrated singer Shaan, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, the anthem is a part of the Bhamla Foundation's efforts to increase awareness on the importance of restoring the ecosystem and making the transition from exploiting it to healing it. The song has received tremendous support from the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. It is available on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Hungama Artist Aloud, Bollywood Hungama's YouTube channel, and other partner networks.

The song features vocals by Adnan Sami, B Praak, Palak Muchhal, Richa Sharma, Salim Merchant, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, and Shweta Mohan, with the music video starring some of them along with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Maniesh Paul, and Swanand Kirkire and is choreographed by Shiamak Davar. Several public personalities like Ali Fazal, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Esha Gupta, Faye D'Souza, Kunal Rawal, Luke Coutinho, Manish Malhotra, Neha Kakkar, Prasoon Joshi, Richa Chadda, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Sonu Sood, Sophie Choudry, Sunil Shetty, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh have also extended their support to the campaign. In addition, the campaign has also received support from national and international leaders like Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Mr. Aaditya Thackeray, Mr. Aslam Shaikh, Mr. Praful Patel, Mr. Shashi Tharoor, Ms. Poonam Mahajan, and Mr. Erik Solheim.

"Music has the magical ability to inform, educate and unite people. Over the years, we have relied on this powerful medium to bring people together for causes related to the environment. Though we created the anthem last year to highlight the importance of biodiversity, we felt that it was equally relevant in its new avatar this year for ecosystem restoration. We want to thank the industry for extending their support to us year after year and are certain that Hungama's global network will help deliver the message to a wide audience." says Mr. Asif Bhamla, President, Bhamla Foundation

"As humans, it is essential for us to respect the environment and value everything we get from the earth. Thoughtless actions have severely damaged the ecosystem in many parts of the country and the world. It is now our responsibility to rectify the damage already done and pledge towards building a better tomorrow. I am delighted to be associated with Bhamla Foundation and Hungama again and draw attention to a cause as important as this." said Shaan, Music Composer & Singer

Lyricist Swanand Kirkire said, "Loss of ecosystems is having a devastating effect on the planet, and working towards ecosystem restoration has become of utmost importance now. I feel honored to have gotten the opportunity to work with Bhamla Foundation year after year. It is a matter of privilege for me to use my words to educate and inform people. I am certain that the song will motivate the listeners and inspire them to live in sync with nature."

Neeraj Roy, Founder & CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, "Our actions have already caused a lot of damage to several fragile ecosystems around the world, and we must take measures to revive them. Restoring ecosystems plays a critical role in countering climate change and building a more sustainable environment. We are glad to work with Bhamla Foundation again and support them in their efforts to spread the message far and wide. We are certain that our users will appreciate the anthem, take its message to heart, and work towards creating a cleaner, greener planet."

As human beings, it is our responsibility to be mindful about our planet. The 'Darti Ka Dil' anthem is a wake up call for all of us to work towards building a more sustainable and greener tomorrow. This World Environment Day, let's pledge to preserve, conserve & revive depleting ecosystem.

