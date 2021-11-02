Big Bazaar’s 'Dhanotsav Festive Sale' Offers Additional Discounts On All Categories

With Diwali just around the corner, Big Bazaar is preparing to entice shoppers with its annual Dhanotsav Festival Sale, which promises enormous bargains and discounts galore. The sale has already begun, on October 23rd and will continue until the Diwali weekend, or November 7th. As a result, shoppers will have plenty of time to take advantage of the bargains and get the most value for their money.

Big Bazaar’s 'Dhanotsav Festival Sale' brings with it big discounts of up to 50% that can be availed sitewide on different categories like groceries, kitchenware, electronics, luggage, home furnishings, and others. The sale is also spread across the fashion verticals and will soon overlap with the FBB Fashion sale from 25th to 28th October so customers get double the savings under one roof.

Discounts Across the Aisle

Big Bazaar with its Dhanotsav Festival Sale has come out with a comprehensive offering that expands across the board on various items. Great deals on food and home care essentials are up for grabs with the entire range of pressure cookers available at max. 50% off, chocolates up to 20% off, and sweets & namkeens at 15% off. You can avail Big Bazaar coupons and codes on your orders during the sale to amp up your overall savings.

Discounts on fashion extend from trendy ethnic wear to the latest festive clothing. Home furnishings too are available at slashed prices with a buy 1 get 1 free deal on bedsheets from Dreamline and Raymond. One can also order discounted perishables, fresh fruits, dairy, etc., and get it delivered to their doorstep in just two hours. The sale can be accessed right from the homepage over at Big Bazaar.

Save Big on All Categories

From a chance to bag savings on homeware brands like Cello and Prestige to getting your hands on flat 70% off on luggage from Skybags, VIP, Safari, and Aristocrat, many more exciting offers are in store. Bath towels are available at just half the listed price and buy 2 get 1 free is offered on select chocolates. Prestige’s kitchen combi set which includes a gas stove, non-stick cookware, and pressure cooker can be bought at an astoundingly low price.

Free Assured Gold and Silver Coins

Customers will get assured gold and silver coins on shopping both in-store and online through Big Bazaar’s website or app. One can get a 40-gm silver coin when you shop between Rs.25000 to Rs. 49999, 1 gm gold coin on shopping of Rs.50000 to Rs. 99999, 2 gm gold coin on shopping of Rs.100000 to 199999 and 3 gm gold coin if you shop for Rs. 2 lakhs & above.

Shop More to Win Freebies

Shopaholics will be appropriately rewarded because they stand to win items like trolley, atta, dal, rice, ghee, and sugar all for free on top of their regular shopping. They also get substantial cashback on fashion that can be redeemed on future orders. Those shopping for at least Rs.3000 to Rs.15000 and above will be eligible for the mentioned rewards.

Exclusive One Day Flash Sales

Every day new items are introduced by Big Bazaar as part of the day’s limited flash sale. Previously sales have included offers like free sugar on purchases for Rs.1200 and above. Electronic items like the Sansui Smart HD LED TV have also been listed previously for a one-day special sale price.

Special Bank Offers

Users of HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will be able to avail of a 5% instant discount on their shopping, subject to T&Cs. Meanwhile, customers who possess an FBB SBI STYLEUP Card will get a discount of flat 10% across fashion apparel, accessories, backpacks, footwear & school bags at Big Bazaar stores. They will also accrue 10x reward points when spending at Big Bazaar & FBB.

