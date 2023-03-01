Big Eyes Coin: Exploring The Potential Of NFTS Rivaling FLOW And MANA

NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are all the rage in the crypto community. In a post-pandemic world, people are ramping up on meme coins and NFTs. The originality and value of these tokens are still debated across the world but these crypto art forms are gaining popularity by the day. On the flip side, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) - the next wild contender in the crypto meme space raised over 30mn in its presale and is a cute cat-themed coin that is setting the stage for a cute NFT ecosystem.

This article will also reveal details on the rise of FLOW and MANA, two key altcoins with massive followings and exciting projects.

Big Eyes on NFTs - A Grand New Cat Tale

The rise of meme coins, which took inspiration from the success of dogecoin, has been one of the most significant developments in the crypto space. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one such meme coin that aims to create a community of people who come together to support decentralized finance (DeFi) and protect the world's ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin plans to go big with their NFT initiatives, going beyond buying, selling, holding, and trading the crypto to purchasing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) using BIG. NFTs are digital assets that represent ownership of unique items, such as digital art, music, and collectibles. The Big Eyes NFT marketplace aims to be among the top 10 largest NFT platforms in the crypto space.

Why Big Eyes NFTs?

What makes Big Eyes unique, other than its extra cute glaring eyes, is the project's commitment to periodic giveaways and NFT events for its community members, allowing them to accumulate wealth by holding the tokens. The BIG token itself will not be subject to tax, but the NFTs traded on the platform will be subject to a 10% tax. Out of this amount, 4% will go to the original seller, 5% to BIG holders in general, and 1% will be set aside for charity.

The potential of NFTs in the Big Eyes ecosystem is enormous, with the launch of the Big Eyes NFT marketplace giving designers worldwide an opportunity to earn sustainable income. Big Eyes coin is an exciting development in the crypto space, and it will be interesting to see how it performs in the market.

FLOW and MANA - Future-centric NFT Giants

Flow was developed by Dapper Labs and is most known for the company's own sports NFT products, such as NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day, and UFC Strike. However, Flow made it into the news last week by hosting a second edition of the well-known NFT collection Doodles, which was first made available on Ethereum (ETH). The argument that Flow (FLOW) might be the "Solana Killer" and possibly the "Ethereum Killer" as well is supported by this shift in the ecosystem. These Doodles can be personalized and used in a variety of apps throughout the Flow (FLOW) ecosystem.

Decentraland, the first decentralized virtual reality platform, allows for user involvement and communication as well as ownership of the virtual land in the Decentraland metaverse. Decentraland delivers a dynamic, quick-paced environment where users can develop the LAND parcels they purchased via MANA while running the system independently. Recently, the token witnessed its largest transactions ever, a staggering 256.31 million MANA worth about $190.2 million, occurred on the network of the top metaverse token. Many analysts are signalling a huge rise in the token due to this whale move.

