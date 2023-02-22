Big Eyes Coin Makes Tough Competition For Decentraland & Metacade With Loot Boxes Presale

If you’re a serial gamer, you may be familiar with and understand the concept of ‘Loot Boxes’. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has now introduced these into its presale process - https://buy.bigeyes.space/, giving the community more opportunities to win money and prizes. Where does this leave competition like Decentraland (MANA) and Metacade (MCADE)?

Big Eyes And A Big Prize - The Benefits Of Loot Boxes

Loot Boxes are often found in video games and are used as a way to keep the game exciting. A Loot Box is a sealed mystery box that contains various rewards and prizes, often weapons or game costumes, but can also be currency. The rewards are random to keep things fair, and although the Loot Boxes are often bought with real money, the prizes in the boxes are always equal to or more than the original amount that was paid. Therefore, there are no losers, only winners!

Big Eyes Coin has put its spin on the Loot Box idea, except instead of winning game-related prizes, those that purchase the Loot Boxes can win hundreds or even thousands of dollars worth of BIG. Big Eyes Coin has introduced three different kinds of boxes; The Cute Box, which costs $100 to open, but users can win up to $500 worth of Big Eyes Coins. There’s also the Kitty Vault, which costs $500 to open, but a BIG prize of $25K worth of Big Eyes can be won with this box. Lastly, the Super Saiyan Box is for the big spenders who want to win BIG, costing $1000 to open, which may seem steep, but a huge prize of $100K worth of Big Eyes is up for grabs.

The introduction of the Big Eyes Loot Boxes emphasises the importance of the community to the crypto-conversant cat. By allowing investors the ability to win bigger prizes, Big Eyes is giving back to the community in the best way possible. The Loot Boxes and Big Eyes will be launching first thing on the 21st of February.

The Immersive Virtual Reality Of The Metacade

Lovers of all things gaming, virtual reality and cryptocurrency are going to love the brand new virtual reality platform coming onto the market, Metacade (MCADE). Users can communicate with each other and participate in play-to-earn games on the platform to earn and trade MCADE, the native currency of the Metacade Universe.

Metacade aims to create a platform that sustains itself, and a platform that allows users to gain and stack tokens and rewards for participating in gameplay. The MCADE token operates on the Ethereum network, therefore the token is compatible with other tokens that operate on that network. Metacade is currently at stage 4 of its presale process, and has made a whopping $7M so far. At the rate this is going, Metacade is certainly one to look out for.

How To Become A Landowner In Decentraland

Virtual reality meets simulation meets cryptocurrency in this 3-dimensional browser-based platform. Users can interact with one another and buy and trade virtual plots of land using their purchased avatar NFTs. Decentraland uses the Ethereum Blockchain, so the native ERC20 currency called MANA is compatible with other Ethereum-based currencies.

Once players own their LAND, said LAND is divided into parcels that can be identified by one-of-a-kind coordinates. These parcels are owned permanently by the players unless they choose to trade or sell their LAND. Some players can own estates, which is a group of two or more parcels of land that are adjacent to each other.

The freedom of decisions and the ability to govern their virtual plots of land is why Decentraland is so popular. Decentraland DAO is a place where players can interact and discuss the future of the platform, determine the upgrading of LAND, dates of LAND auctions, and replace security council members.

Buy Big Eyes Coin Now!

(Disclaimer: The above Republic World article is a sponsored marketing initiative. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)