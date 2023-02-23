Big Eyes Coin Sparkles With Upto 5000% Return On $100 Box: Polkadot, Shiba Inu Look In Awe

What makes a cryptocurrency outstanding? There are so many factors to take into consideration but realistically, it’s what each crypto contains whilst remaining distinct from others. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) proves this with its innovative loot box! Meanwhile, on the other side of the crypto world, Polkadot (DOT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to flourish and prevail. Continue reading to find out what these three cryptos feature!

Big Eyes Coin Holds The Box of Treasures

By serving as a DeFi crypto, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the latest cat-themed meme coin that’s in presale. From its pawesome proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, the coin reduces its carbon footprint. Big Eyes reduces tax fees when creating transactions with the tokens. With its appealing cat theme, they’re building a strong community that you can be a part of. With its loot box, there are three to choose from: the cute box ($100 to purchase), the kitty vault ($500) and the super saiyan box ($1000). Rewards are selected at random. For instance, you could receive up to a 5000% return in BIG tokens when purchasing the cute box.

You must be quick because there’s a limited amount of boxes left! You can buy your very own Big Eyes Coin here.

Polkadot Initiates its Protocol

Polkadot (DOT) is a DeFi multichain protocol that connects blockchains, also known as ‘parachains’. They utilise a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism which reduces carbon footprint and creates faster transactions. All of this forming together adds to its powerful scalability. The high energy efficiency is looking to be formulated in Web3, where apps can operate a decentralised web. Polkadot has also successfully prioritised its layer 0 metaprotocol to weave in with the parachains. On top of this, all the transactions have a high level of security that prevents hackers from accessing your blockchain network.

After covering its key features, Polkadot has climbed its way to becoming one of the biggest cryptocurrencies. Investing could lead you to potentially prosper while cutting down on your carbon footprint.

Shiba Inu The Dangerous Dogecoin Killer

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the DeFi crypto that’s been a frenemy to Dogecoin (DOGE) since its establishment. The mysterious ‘Ryoshi’ created the coin in August 2020, while its community has given Shiba Inu the nickname ‘the Dogecoin killer’. Despite its late introduction to the market, Shiba Inu has developed into one of the most significant cryptocurrencies whilst remaining as a meme coin. A proof-of-stake consensus mechanism (energy efficient) will replace Shiba Inu’s current mechanism, which is proof-of-works in the future. On top of that, the meme coin is a companion to the Shiba Inu Rescue Association by rescuing Shiba Inu dogs.

Shiba Inu is all about change. They’re changing their mechanism and fighting for a good cause. Investing may lead you to potentially prosper!

The Energy- Efficient Three

All three cryptos are looking to be influential for other cryptos to be established in the future! Two of them are energy efficient, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is about to be. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is sparking pure elation when it makes the first step into the market, just like how Polkadot (DOT) did with their similar path.

