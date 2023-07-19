Biotechnology has emerged as one of the most critical tools to fight against pandemics. At a time when the world is still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of biotechnology has already grown. Consequently, many youngsters are choosing biotechnology as their careers.

In a new episode of Excellence Simplified, presented by the Amrita School of Biotech in association with Republic TV, experts talked about the importance of biotechnology in the world today and why the stream may be of particular interest to youngsters.

Defining biotechnology

According to Dr. Bipin Nair, Dean of Amrita School of Biotechnology, biotechnology as a discipline is a synergistic conglomeration of intrinsic disciplines of life sciences, including biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, minology, virology and plant science.

The knowledge of biotech finds application in several areas, predominantly in the pharmaceutical industry and particularly in drug discovery and development.

“Biotechnology is also used in agriculture and to develop improved tools for clinical diagnosis and treatment and genetic tools for identification of inherited disease,” Dr Nair said, adding that there is a possibility of incorporating AI in cell and gene therapy.

How can biotechnology help during a pandemic

Dr Rustom Modi, senior VP of Sun Pharmaceuticals, elaborating on how biotech can be used to fight pandemics, said at the beginning of the pandemic, India did not have diagnostic tools or any idea about what course of action to take.

“But in one or two years, we saw growth in the sector that led us to have the most number of vaccines in the world. Soon, we became the source of the vaccine around the world. We not only saved the lives of our people but others too,” Modi said.

“The young generation of India should know that the glorious future of India lies in the pursuit of this emerging field. Invention of newer biotech-based products are essential to save and improve lives with affordability in mind,” Modi added.

Vision to make India a leader in biotech

Dr Utpal S Tatu, head of department of the Department of Biochemistry at IISc, said he envisages India to become a world leader in biotechnology. “India can have tremendous impact on biotech when wonderful institutions like Amrita and others train their students to take on the problems of human health, animal health and environment.”

“India is uniquely placed because at one side we have trained young people. On the other hand, we have problems that need to be addressed through work on biotech. The market for it is present in India, like working on infectious disease and problems that the public faces,” Dr Tatu added.

Are there enough jobs in biotech?

The job market is a crucial parameter for young people to choose a profession. Maheshwar Pratap, an alumnus of the Amrita School of Biotechnology and associate manager in Symbio Generrics India, said biotech has grown into a hundred billion dollar industry. “The government has also been pushing the industry through investment and opportunity. What we need now is skill and talent in the industry,” Pratap said.

Pratap also listed the four major roles in biotech:

Research - commercial, academic and a collaboration of both

Production - manufacturing and regulation of tools

Techno commercials - marketing, HR, supply chain

Data roles - AI, data analysis and medical coding

Maheshwar Pratap said there are more than 2,500 startups and homegrown pharmaceutical companies recruiting people from biotech.

What sort of industry experience does Amrita provide?

According to Dr Bipin Nair, to make rapid progress in one’s career, one needs an interdisciplinary science curriculum and real-world work experience, all of which are provided at the Amrita School of Biotechnology (ASB). ASB is associated with companies such as BIOCON, INTAS and SUN Pharma and research institutes like IISc, NCBS, IGIB and TIFR. Students can take up internships at these insitutions.

What are the challenges for biotechnology in the Indian market?

For Dr Rustom Modi, the biggest challenge for biotechnology is cost. “Biotechnology drugs involve huge investment and are costlier than pharma drugs. The questions that arise are: How do we make them affordable? How do we make it reach the people who need this?”

“In the last 10 years, tremendous work has been done. The Indian government’s intervention has been really helpful. It has provided support to biotech. Intervention of private players is also necessary in biotech,” Modi said.

“We need venture capitalists to come in and create startups that help in the development of drugs,” Modi added.

The dual degree programme at Amrita School of Biotechnology

Along with a superior curriculum, Amrita School of Biotechnology (ASB) offers a unique dual degree programme with the University of Arizona. Students enrolled in this programme will have an opportunity to enroll in a masters programme in cellular molecular medicine at Arizona at one-fifth the price.

So, at the end of a two-year degree at ASB, students walk out with two degrees, which makes them twice more eligible for successful careers. These flagship programmes have shown results in just three years. Five students enrolled in the programme have gone on to pursue PhDs at Arizona.