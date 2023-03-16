Breaking Barriers And Making Strides: The Inspirational Journey Of Sneha Singh Sisodia

Sneha has ascended the success ladder through hard work and commitment. She has always been vocal about how her ethics as an athlete helped her stay disciplined and focused, even during the toughest times.

The actor has shared some rules she believes in, that have led her to success. Some of them are to believe in yourself, working hard, staying hungry, being your own individual, willing to commit, doing what you love, being prepared to make sacrifices, challenging yourself and defining your success for yourself.

We asked her what motivated her to take the plunge into films, to which she shared, “For the love of acting and performing and seeing myself in front of the big screen, I was determined to get into films. Though many people around me tried to dishearten me, telling me about the challenges I would face in the industry like saturation and competition and more, I knew what I wanted to do in my journey.”

This took her toward working with Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey as an Assistant Director to understand the craft of filmmaking and learn more on the sets. Sneha kept getting offers for TV shows, but she wanted to take giant leaps in the industry, and that’s how she landed with the movie “Meri Chidiya” on Zee5, followed by “Chashmish,” a web series on Amazon Prime, Netflix and her latest T-series film “Operation Mayfair,” with actor Jimmy Shergill, Ankur Bhatia and many others, directed by Sudipto Sarkar and produced by Bhushan Dua, SCIPL, and Vedant Films & Farmcove. She also got the lead role as an IPS in a Telugu film, “Dakshina.” Directed by Osho Tulasi Ram and Produced by Ashok Shinde.

Sneha Singh Sisodia (@sneha.singh0703), who in between also did music albums with top productions and labels, further adds, “I wish to make it huge in Bollywood and do great web shows in the coming years as an actor and already have many projects lined up. In the future, I would also like to try direction.”