CCL2023 Celebs Thank Rehab Specialist Dr Surabhi For Effective Injury Management

After winning the first match of the ongoing Celebrity Cricket League Tournament, 2023 players of Bhojpuri Dabanngs thanked team physio & rehab specialist Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala for her helping them gain fitness after all on-field muscular injuries. Dr. Surabhi and the team have been deputed to be the officiating physiotherapist to lead team Bhojpuri Dabanggs by franchise owner Anand Bihari Yadav for the tournament. Famous actress Amrapali Dubey is the team’s brand ambassador.

While interacting with the media, Dr. Surabhi, the famous Physiotherapist and Naturopathist said, “Cricket is seen as a religion in India, and movies/ filmstars are worshipped as demigods in our country. The amalgamation of sports and movie stars is a concept that will surely be a hit. Becoming part of this journey is quite exciting and an experience for me.” She further added, “I have been part of the Bhojpuri team from the very beginning. We have worked on their injuries and treatments since their months-long warm-up sessions. I was surprised at the humbleness of such big stars. Despite some of them getting leg cramps, and head/ hand injuries, all showed great sportsman spirit and returned to the field as soon as possible.”

Commenting on the role of a good therapist in sports, the noted and acclaimed expert said that every sports physio must identify injury risk factors in the given sport and devise risk mitigation strategies so that it leads to improved standards of care. The fifth-generation therapist Dr. Surabhi Dhanwala heads Dhanwala Naturo & Physio Care Clinic in Pune & Dehradun. She is highly regarded for her ancestral knowledge & magical hands that have curated unique therapies that effectively treat physical problems. The professionally qualified doctor had also acquired numerous degrees in Ayurveda from many renowned international institutions. To add to her credentials is her command over Neurology, Naturopathy and Neuropathy health segments.

The cricket stadium in Raipur witnessed an electrifying atmosphere in its inaugural match of the much-awaited Celebrity Cricket League’s 2023. The Bhojpuri Dabanngs’s team was represented by seasoned actors Manoj Tiwari (captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aditya Ojha, Vikrant Singh, Birappan, etc., took on Sonu Sood’s Punjab De Sher in their opening match. Throughout the match, Dr. Surubhi was seen on her toes, attending to players’ calls regarding sprain, strains, contusions or joint inflammation issues.

The themed T20 Cricket tournament is a crowd-puller and has already been a successful venture since 2003 when it was first organized with only Telugu Film Stars. It was in 2010, other regional film artists got associated with the league, and CCL became what it is today. In the upcoming days, fans will be treated to many such spectacular matches representing film stars from Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Chennai, Bhojpuri, Mumbai & Telugu.