Chainlink And Big Eyes Coin Offer Innovative Use Cases To Crypto Users And Investors

The crypto market might be one of the biggest financial markets in the world today, but it was not always so. When the first crypto asset made its debut, it was such a foreign idea that many scoffed at it. However, with the blossoming of various crypto assets, many are paying much closer attention now. Since then, the crypto market has grown to accommodate several coins that offer different and interesting use cases that cut across almost all the industries in the market today.

With its open-arms policy, the crypto market allows for creativity and ingenuity from developers and creators. This is great news for aspiring innovators and developers. What was once tagged as a temporary craze, is now recognized as the future of finance. Several industries and markets are seeking crypto solutions for the issues that they battle with, and the crypto market is large enough to accommodate their desires. Today, the crypto market is considered one of the strongest pillars in the world. Of the many crypto assets available in the crypto market, two interesting coins that have a lot to offer are Chainlink (LINK) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Read more to find out about these promising projects.

Chainlink (LINK): The Go-To Crypto

An integral part of the Chainlink (LINK) platform is its token, LINK. With the native token, the distributed ledger system is complete. Chainlink (LINK) is an interesting crypto asset that encourages data providers to act as ‘Oracles’ that provide timely, trustworthy, and accurate information from off-chain sources. These oracles are very important to the development of blockchains. They represent the drive behind some of the biggest breakthroughs that the crypto community has experienced. The Chainlink (LINK) platform was designed to plug the gap of lack of information that runs rampant in the crypto community.

Taking their job seriously, the developers of Chainlink (LINK) are constantly upgrading their platform will all the features that the average user might need. The latest addition to the Chainlink (LINK) platform isits version 2.0, which includes the platform’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF). The VRF is an interesting feature of the platform that is designed to make it easier for smart contracts to accept data without compromising security and usability. This addition is important as it aligns with the crypto asset’s mission statement. The use cases for the VRF reveal themselves in situations where the developers might require more freedom than what was previously available. With the latest upgrade, that problem is effectively taken care of.

Big Eyes (BIG): A Meme Coin with Briiliant DeFi Uses

As a meme coin, it would be easy to dismiss the crypto asset as a fluff piece. However, that would be a gross miscalculation, as there is more to Big Eyes (BIG) than what meets the eye. Although it is a meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG) is also a DeFi token interested in the numerous benefits of the decentralized finance network. The crypto asset intends to shift the attention and resources of the crypto market toward DeFi projects. This move is a two-pronged mission that offers great financial rewards and also saves the environment. The project’s dedicated charity wallets will hold 5% off all tokens available, and donations have already been made towards ocean conservation organisations. If its doggedness is any indication, its plan to save humanity from itself might very well become a reality.

This community-driven crypto asset offers complete control over resources and puts the users in the driver’s seat. The coin is bustling with potential, and any savvy investor can see that clearly. Big Eyes (BIG) has set its sights on the top of the crypto charts, and there is no doubt that it will reach those lofty heights in no time. The project has achieved one of the biggest presales in recent history, as it has just surpassed the $30 Million mark. Furthermore, with the recent addition of its loot box feature- it seems that the project is inching closer to reaching its goal of $50 Million. These lucrative loot boxes contain randomized mystery prizes which allow users to win $BIG tokens that can produce returns of up to 5000%. The good thing about this new feature is that users can do test spins, and prizes will always equate to or be more than what they were purchased for- so there are no losers here. They are out for a limited time, so don’t miss out.

