Chef Aanal Kotak Makes A Guest Appearance On Master Chef India 7

The culinary world includes thousands of names that have made a mark with their skills. But the name Aanal Kotak will always be remembered as that of a chef who won our hearts with not only her savory dishes but also her impelling journey. She has achieved one milestone after other like it is a cakewalk! Recently, we saw her launch her book, but this time she has graced the best cooking of India by making a guest appearance on it.

Yes, you read it right! MasterChef India is currently airing its seventh installment, which is being hosted by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora as the judges. During their ‘Holi Special’ episode, chef Aanal Kotak was invited to the show along with six other renowned chefs. They were the sous-chefs of the current competing contestants. Aanal was paired with Aruna Vijay and helped her cook the three-course meal, which was the stated challenge for the day!



It was truly incredible to watch the chef on this cooking show. Her fans went bonkers and enjoyed the episode while sitting on the edge of their seats. Even Aanal Kotak had a good time being a part of this show. She said, "It was one of the most amazing experiences to be on India's leading cooking show. I had a whale of a time with all the other contestants and chefs."



With her exceptional culinary skills and flair for cooking captivating dishes, Aanal Kotak rose to fame after being featured on the Rasoi Show, which aired on Colours Gujarati. She has been garnering praise for launching her book titled, ‘Secrets of a Professional Kitchen.’ Even chef Vikas Khanna praised her for the book.



Aanal Kotak dons multiple hats: chef, entrepreneur, hotelier, and now author. She owns restaurants like The Secret Kitchen, SouthAk, and more. She also has her own FMCG brand called TSK that offers a range of products, starting with ready-to-cook instant gravies, mixtures and spice blends, sweets, and bakery premixes as well. We wish her good luck with her future projects.