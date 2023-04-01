CM Ashok Gehlot interacts with welfare scheme beneficiaries on Rajasthan Foundation Day

Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot said that society is witnessing positive changes due to the welfare schemes of the state government. Earlier, Rajasthan had the image of a backward state, but today Rajasthan has emerged as a model state and a rapidly growing economy. It is our aim to carry the benefits of all welfare schemes of the state government to every eligible person.

CM Gehlot was addressing the Labharthi Utsav (Beneficiary Festival) organised in Jaipur on Rajasthan Day on Thursday. He said that the state government is benefitting the common man with public welfare schemes like free education, water, electricity, ration, health insurance, tests, medicines, and treatment along with pensions to 1 crore people, new schools, colleges, roads, cheaper gas cylinders etc. Besides this, Rajasthan ranks 2nd in the entire country with the economic growth rate of 11.04%.

Both these achievements have become possible at the same time because of the public money being spent by the state government in the public interest. The number of employees working in the 181 Helpline has been increased to 1000 from 200 so that the general public do not face any problem in getting the benefit of the schemes. Shri Gehlot said that 19 new districts have been created in Rajasthan so that better governance could be given through small administrative units.

Vision of Rajasthan 2030

The Chief Minister said that maximum awareness should be created about the schemes of the state government so that no eligible person in the state is deprived of its benefits. Today the schemes of the state government are the topic of discussion. The innovations made in the state in public welfare are unique. It is our responsibility to carry its benefits to every needy person. The way, general public came ahead and contributed in realising the pledge of ‘No One Sleeps Hungry’ during the corona management, similarly, now it is our duty to ensure that no one is deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes. Shri Gehlot called upon the people to contribute to make Rajasthan number one state in the country by 2030. He said that the state government is working with the aim of ensuring the prosperity of every family of the state by 2030 so that every Rajasthani can come in the front row of growth.

Dialogue with Beneficiaries

The Chief Minister on this occasion had a dialogue with beneficiaries from the entire state. Around 2 lakh beneficiaries from all the districts of the state joined the programme through video conference and directly. Shri Mohan Patidar of Dungarpur said that his younger brother died in an accident and the state government gave Rs 5 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Durghatna Bima Yojana due to which his family got economic support.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme was brought with the objective to provide support to people who have lost their family members in accident. Now the amount given under this scheme has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh. The Chief Minister asked the beneficiary to help in carrying this scheme to the maximum number of people so that the government could help the maximum number of bereaved families. Shri Narpat Singh, a specially-abled person from Barmer said that he is getting the benefit of various schemes of the state government. His children are getting the benefit of the Palanhar Scheme, while he is getting pension under the Mukhyamantri Vishesh Yogyajan Samman Pension.

He thanked Chief Minister Shri Gehlot for increasing the amount given under the Palanhar Yojana to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,000 and the pension amount to Rs 1000 from Rs 750. Shri Gehlot said that the pension amount has been increased in the interest of social security pensioners. The amount allocated for this scheme has been increased to Rs 12,000 crore from Rs 9,000 crore. Smt Dhai Devi, a beneficiary from Barmer said that she is now able to walk with ease after both her knees were operated on for free under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

Expressing happiness on the successful operation of the beneficiary, Gehlot said that the health insurance amount under the Chiranjeevi Scheme has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. It is the right and duty of every eligible citizen to take benefit of the schemes run by the state government. Smt Vimla Devi, a beneficiary from Barmer said that her daughter Nirmala was deaf and mute from birth and had a successful cochlear implant under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

Gehlot said that it is satisfying that the life of the girl got better by getting free treatment under the Chiranjeevi Scheme. Gaurav Verma, a beneficiary from Kota said that he was unable to pay the fees of his JEE Coaching, but under the Mukhyamantri Anuprati Coaching Scheme, he is getting free coaching and now he has got admission in MNIT. The Chief Minister said that earlier there was a provision to provide coaching to 15,000 youth in the Anuprati Scheme, which has now been increased to 30,000. Now, 500 children can go abroad for studies instead of 200 in the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence Scheme.

Shri Devikishan, a beneficiary from Kota expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for the Mukhyamantri Divyang Scooty Yojana said that this has increased the mobility of the specially-abled people. Gehlot said that the state government is running many schemes for the specially abled. He said that at present 5,000 Scooties are being given in a year to the specially-abled and in coming times, its number will be further increased.

A beneficiary, Shri Sumer Devra from Jodhpur said that his financial burden has been reduced with the Mukhyamatri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojana and he has got a big relief with 50 units of free domestic electricity. The Chief Minister said that now up to 2000 units have been made free for the farmers and the electricity bill of 14 lakh farmers will become zero. Along with this, up to 100 units of domestic electricity have been made free, with which electricity bills of 1.04 crore families will become zero.

Another beneficiary from Jodhpur, Smt Raj kanwar said that getting free sanitary pads under the Udaan Scheme has made her life easy and her health management has improved. The Chief Minister said that hesitation on important subjects like Menstrual Health Management of women prevailing in society should end now. Women not using sanitary pads during menstruation suffer from serious diseases. Women and girls are being provided 12 sanitary pads free every month in the Udaan Scheme with a cost of Rs 500 crore.

Students Preeti Parashar and Ruchi Bhadoria, beneficiaries from Dholpur said that their families were unable to pay the high fees of private English Medium Schools, but now they are getting free and quality education in English medium schools in Mahatma Gandhi English Medium School. Expressing happiness over girl students speaking in English, the Chief Minister said that English is an international language. Access to free English medium education has been ensured to poor students with the opening of Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools.

At present, around 2 lakh children are studying in these schools. Shri Dheeraj Shakrani, a beneficiary from Bhilwara said that he has undergone free dialysis and kidney transplant under the Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. His expensive treatment could take place free of cost due to the scheme of the state government. Today he is leading his life normally after getting healthy. The Chief Minister said that special packages have been given for kidney, liver, bone marrow and heart transplants etc under the scheme. Now, the people of the state getting treatment outside Rajasthan can avail the benefit of the Chiranjeevi Scheme.

Uma Soni, a beneficiary from Bhilwara said that she got employment under the Indira Gandhi Shehari Rojgar Guarantee Yojana and their economic situation has improved. The Chief Minister said that on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the number of days has been increased to 125 days from 100 days under the Indira Gandhi Shehari Rojgar Guarantee Scheme and timely payment is being ensured to all the beneficiaries.

Smt Sukhpreet Kaur, a beneficiary from Hanumangarh said that her baby was born premature and the expenses of Rs 4.90 lakh spent on the treatment in ICU were borne by the state government under the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana. The Chief Minister said that the general public is free of the worry of expensive treatment due to the Chiranjeevi Scheme. Father of Lakshya Jangir, a beneficiary from Jaipur said that the treatment of blood cancer of his son was done free under the Chiranjeevi Scheme and today his son is healthy with the bone marrow transplant done free of cost. He said he made his neighbour aware about the health insurance scheme and got him the benefit of free treatment.

He said such a scheme should be implemented in the entire country so that no person suffers due to lack of expensive treatment. The Chief Minister said that earlier the financial condition of people used to get deteriorated due to expensive treatment. The state government through the Chiranjeevi Scheme has changed this situation and has ensured that no patient faces any problems due to the lack of expensive treatment.

Former Education Minister Shri Govind Singh Dotasara said that the state government is serving the poor. The public welfare schemes of the state government should be extensively publicised so that no one is deprived of their benefits.

Chief Secretary Smt Usha Sharma said that it should be the objective and pledge of all of us to carry the benefits of the schemes of the state government to the person on the margins. The state government is benefitting every section of society through various schemes.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, PHED Minister Dr Mahesh Joshi, Minister of State for Higher Education Shri Rajendra Singh Yadav, MLAs including Smt Ganga Devi, Shri Rafik Khan, Shri Alok Beniwal, Shri Amin Kagji, Dr Rajkumar Sharma, Jaipur Heritage Mayor Smt Munesh Gurjar, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue Smt Aparna Arora, Principal Secretary Energy Shri Bhaskar A Sawant and other senior officers and a large number of beneficiaries were present on this occasion.