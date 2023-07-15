CM Pushkar Dhami Does Bhumi Pujan For Country's First Aroma Park In Kashipur

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami did Bhumi Pujan of Aroma Park in Kashipur on Tuesday and allotted plots. He said that today the country's first Aroma Park is being established in Uttarakhand by CAP, Selaqui, Fragrance Trade Association, Delhi and Essential Oil Association of India, Noida and SIDCUL, it is a matter of pride for us.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country, in which a special and dedicated institution Aromatic Plant Center (CAP) has been established by government at the state level for the development of the aromatic sector.

The Chief Minister said that in the last two decades, the state government has made a lot of development in the aromatic sector through CAP through which more than twenty four thousand farmers have been associated with aromatic farming in the state. Clusters of aromatic farming have been developed by the government to promote the aromatic sector in the state.

At present, fragrance farming is being done in 109 aroma clusters in the state, under which 192 distilleries have been set up. With the increasing area of ​​fragrance farming, at present the turnover of the aroma sector has increased to more than 86 crores, while in the year 2002 the turnover of the aroma sector was about 2 crores, the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the development of the aromatic sector in Uttarakhand and the good quality of the essential oils produced here, the proposal to set up an Aroma Park in the state was given to the Uttarakhand Government by the Aroma Trade Association and the Essential Oil Association of India (EOAI), Delhi. Accepting which our government gladly implemented the Aroma Park Policy 2018, under which 46 industries related to aroma and perfumery are being established in Sidcul Kashipur, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 30 December 2021.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government has decided to develop 6 Aroma Valleys of aromatic crops with a view to providing adequate raw material to the industries to be set up in Aroma Parks in the state. In which Damask Rose Valley District Chamoli and Almora, Timur Valley - Pithoragarh Cinnamon Valley Champawat and Nainital, Lemongrass and Mint Valley - Haridwar, Mint Valley - Udham Singh Nagar and Lemongrass and Mint Valley Haridwar, Mint Valley Udham Singh Nagar and Lemongrass Valley - Pauri 14000 to be developed in the area.