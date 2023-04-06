Comedian Lakshay Chaudhary Talks About His Goals, Ahead Of His Stand-Up City Tours

Lakshay Chaudhary is a bright and gifted stand-up comedian. He currently resides in Noida and is from Muzaffarnagar (NCR). At Uttaranchal University in Dehradun, Lakshay completed a BSc. in Physics with Honors. He began creating content for YouTube a few years ago. Lakshay first made Vines before transitioning to creating full-fledged content for his YouTube channel.

As a content creator, Lakshay Chaudhary shared amusing content online. On other social networking sites, Lakshay's funny videos frequently went viral. He shared what inspired him to start YouTube:

"Well, among the YouTube community, I have always viewed Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, and Harsh Beniwal as my inspiration. They make me believe in my dream, and I am happy I followed my heart."

Comedian Lakshay Chaudhary was asked about his thoughts on the relevance of comedy in India. He stated, "Yes, it is very relevant because it is something outside the social media world. It means no numbers game, no reach, engagement fear. Just you, your audience and your jokes. So yes, stand-up comedy is between us since decades and it will always be relevant."



He added, "As everything evolves around us, and change is the only constant same like that comedy space has also changed and evolved a lot.. Now audience appreciate smart jokes, dark humour too, which is very good."



He shares his goals as a comedian: "The short-term goal is I want to release my stand-up bites back-to-back on my YouTube channel and to get established in this genre. Then, I want to focus on doing an all-India and international stand-up tour. Rest time will decide."



Meanwhile, Lakshay Chaudhary is set to start his stand-up special tour shows in different cities. The stand-ups will happen in places like Gurugram, Noida, Dehradun, Kanpur and many others.

You can book your tickets here - https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/lakshay-chaudhary-live-a-standup-comedy-show/ET00353374