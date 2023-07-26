Creator Of Nosh, Somdip Dey, Celebrates Doctorate Completion From The University Of Essex

Somdip Dey, a trailblazer in the realm of technology and sustainability, has been silently steering a revolution in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sustainability, affecting countless lives in the process. Having recently completed his doctorate from the University of Essex, the man behind the acclaimed Nosh app has yet another feather to add to his impressively decorated cap.

Dey, a notable technologist, and innovator hails from Kolkata, India, and is primarily recognised as a Professor of Practice in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Woxsen University, a Lecturer of Computer Science at the University of Essex, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nosh Technologies. His journey is marked by numerous instances of technologically driven humanitarian work and impressive academic accomplishments. Dey's dedication towards making a difference in society through technological solutions has become a significant cornerstone of his career and identity.

In 2012, during his academic tenure at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Dey made his first significant mark. He introduced an innovative system utilising QR codes to protect the integrity of degree transcripts and certificates - a system that was later mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India. This early accomplishment set the tone for the extraordinary path that lay ahead.

A Master's degree at the University of Manchester further honed Dey's technical skills. Yet, it was during this period, marked by personal adversity, that Dey's career took a humanitarian turn. A tragic accident involving his parents in India led him to first-hand experience hunger and the reality of food waste. It was this experience that led to the creation of the world's first crowd-food sharing platform in 2014, an open-source system designed to connect people with surplus food to those in need.

Following his Master's, Dey initially entered the corporate world as a Software Engineer. However, the inability of Indian doctors to restore his father's mobility post a severe accident led Dey to return to academia. Dey embarked on a funded PhD programme at the University of Essex under the supervision of Dr Amit Kumar Singh and Professor Klaus McDonald-Maier, focusing on developing embedded machine learning techniques with the hope of using such techniques in rehabilitation.

During his doctoral research, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Dey co-developed the Nosh app - the world's first AI-powered food management and waste reduction application. This innovative solution further bolstered his reputation as a technological humanitarian. Later, the success of the Nosh app encouraged Dey and Suman Saha, another computer engineer from Kolkata, to co-found Nosh Technologies, a deep-tech firm aimed at promoting sustainability in the Agri-Supply Chain.

Over the years, Dey's extraordinary contributions have garnered numerous accolades. These include being named an 'Outstanding Achiever' at the India UK Achievers Honours, an 'MIT Innovator Under 35' in AI/Robotics in Europe, and an 'Under 40 Sustainability Star' by CorpStage. He is also elected as a Life Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in the UK. These honours signify the far-reaching impact of Dey's innovative endeavours.

Recently, Dey celebrated the successful completion of his Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science from the University of Essex. Yet, true to his character, Dey viewed this as not merely a personal accomplishment, but as a moment of celebration for his students as well. He took to social media, sharing pictures from his graduation ceremony on Instagram,

and said, "Though it was my PhD graduation ceremony but I was there to celebrate and support my undergrad and postgrad students at the University of Essex, who also graduated today. Congratulations to them all. They are the highlight of my academic career."

While his doctorate marks a significant milestone in his academic journey, Dey continues to inspire as a dedicated mentor. He balances his roles at Nosh Technologies and Woxsen University while also serving as a Lecturer of Computer Science at the University of Essex. He strives to guide the next generation of technologists, just as he was guided by his own mentors.

Through his continuous work, Somdip Dey embodies the principles of tenacity, innovation, and the profound impact of leveraging technology for societal benefit. His recent doctoral achievement is a testament to his commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. Yet, it's clear that Dey's story is far from over - his journey continues, and with it, the promise of more ground-breaking advancements that will transform the way we live