CTET 2021: New Exam Dates Out For Candidates Unable To Complete Exam On Dec 16 & 17

The CBSE, in its new notification on January 13, 2022, has announced that candidates will be given a chance to reappear for the CTET 2021 exam. Candidates who could not attempt or complete the Paper-I & II of CTET 2021 held on December 16 & 17, 2021 due to technical issues can now reappear for the exam on January 17 & 21, 2022.

Though the CTET was conducted from December 16, 2021, to January 13, 2022, the provision to reappear for the exam is only given to the candidates who attempted the exam on December 16, 2021, and December 17, 2021, as there were some unexpected technical issues faced by the candidates at various exam centres on these two dates. Due to which, many aspirants were not able to complete or attempt the exam.

CTET 2021 Revised Schedule

As per the revised schedule announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the exam will be conducted in two slots. Candidates who could not complete or attempt the CTET Paper-I on December 16, 2021 (first shift) will reappear for the exam on January 17, 2022, in the second shift from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates who couldn’t complete the CTET Paper II held on December 16, 2022 (second shift) shall reattempt the same on January 17, 2022 in the first shift from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon.

Aspirants who appeared for the CTET Paper I held on December 17, 2021 and could not attempt or complete it, will get to reappear for the exam on January 21, 2022 in the first shift from 09:30 AM to 12:00 Noon, whereas those who could not attempt or complete Paper II held on December 17, 2021 will be reappearing in the second shift (02:30 PM to 05:00 PM) on January 21, 2022.

CTET 2021 Revised Admit Card

CBSE has issued revised admit cards for candidates reappearing for the CTET 2021 exams on January 17 and 21, 2022. Applicants can visit the official website to download their revised admit cards and appear for the exam at the respective centres as per the revised schedule.

Steps to Download CTET 2021 Revised Admit Card

Visit the CTET official website.

Click on the link "Download Admit Card CTET December 2021" on the homepage.

A new page will open. Enter details like CTET application number, date of birth, and security pin.

The CTET revised admit card will be opened in a new window.

Check the information mentioned on the admit cards and take printouts for further use.

Candidates should be aware that the CBSE will not consider requests to change their examination city, exam center, or exam date.