Darrpan Bangejaa’s Music 24 Records To Launch New Music Videos

No soul can live without listening to music. Songs have been an integral part of our lives, and we enjoy them irrespective of the language. There are so many record labels producing soothing songs, but one that has truly left us stunned with most of their music videos is Music 24 Records. While the company was recently creating a buzz with its latest music video, Russ Ke, they have now announced two new songs!



Yes, you read it right! The music label is already held in high regard for producing some of the most successful Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Hindi songs. And once again, they are coming up with new Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos featuring popular faces. Both songs are sung by idolised singers, so we are expecting the music videos to be a huge hit.



Speaking of these music videos, here's what Music 24 Records' founder Darrpan Bangejaa has to say: "I have been a part of this music industry for years and entertained people with songs of different languages and genres. But one thing that I have realised is that music is beyond language and connects people with emotions. Moreover, these music videos are true masterpieces, and I'm sure you are going to love them."



The producer further added, "We are aiming to uplift talents from different regions. We are putting our best foot forward, and I assure you that you will have a good time listening to this music. So, all the Punjabi song lovers, stay tuned for more updates."



Music 24 Records has already released a few chartbusters like Disco Wali Raat, Mushkurana Tera, Janaza, etc., which you can enjoy right now on their official YouTube channel. Their OG Studios, too, have amassed so much love, and now they are aiming to bring us season 2 of the same.



They have a slew of upcoming projects, which include the Malayalam film Live, starring Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Prakash Varrier. The film is focused on how wrong news spread by the media can affect our lives. It is directed by two-time National Award winner VK Prakash. Music 24 Records has also launched a new song from this film recently. We wish their team all the best in their upcoming music videos and the film.