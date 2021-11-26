De Beers Forevermark Offering Customers Finest & Sustainably Sourced Natural Diamonds

Diamonds are among the most valuable and beautiful creations of nature. The elemental composition and crystal structure of a diamond make it a unique member of the mineral world. Diamonds are the only gems comprised of a single element, and they are generally 99.95% carbon. The remaining 0.05% may contain one or more trace elements, which are atoms that aren't crucial to the diamond's chemistry. Some trace elements could affect its colour or crystal structure.

Since 1888, De Beers has been a home for diamonds and is considered the world's pioneer of diamond perfection. De Beers picks the finest natural diamonds with great care, creating innovative designs that are as unique as the wearer. The company selects diamonds that are exquisite, rare, and sustainably sourced. The De Beers Forevermark is given to less than 1% of the world's natural diamonds and each De Beers Forevermark diamond is unique. When a diamond with the De Beers Forevermark is unearthed, it is tracked and monitored at every stage of its journey to ensure conflict-free, untreated, and natural diamonds. The De Beers Forevermark inscription indicates that it has received proper care throughout its journey. In this interview with Sachin Jain, Managing Director, DeBeers India, we delve deep into the company's journey to understand the factors that distinguish a De Beers Forevermark Diamond.

"De Beers is a global company. We're a 133-year-old organization that operates in all parts of the world. Our journey in India has been phenomenal. We launched Forevermark in 2011, and the role that we played was to bring transparency, confidence, and modernity to Indian consumers. Across the world, Forevermark India ranks almost no. 1, "says Sachin Jain, MD, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd.

Responsible sourcing is fundamental to De Beers Forevermark's business. It indicates that special care has been taken throughout a De Beers Forevermark diamond's journey from rough to polished to ensure ethical business practices, support for women's growth, and conservation of the natural environment, which is the ultimate source of diamonds.

