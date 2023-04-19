Deepak Pandit Unveils Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh's Latest Song In UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18: Asst. Commissioner Deepak Pandit, the white Singham of Mumbai Customs and GST, was recently invited as the chief guest for a grand launch of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's latest song, “Godi me leke”, in Lucknow. The event was attended by several political figures and Bhojpuri stars, who were all excited to witness the unveiling of the song by Mr. Deepak Pandit.

The song "Godi me leke", has been released on YouTube and has received a lot of appreciation from fans of both Pawan Singh and Bhojpuri music. The melodious track, which has been composed by Arya Sharma, features Pawan Singh and Shilpi Raj's soulful voices, backed by beautiful lyrics by Vijay Chauhan and conceptualised by Deepak Singh. The song is produced under the banner of Global Music Junction Pvt. Ltd, owned by Rajkumar Singh.

Speaking about the event, Deepak Pandit said, "It was an honour to be a part of this launch event. Pawan Singh is a fantastic artist, and it was amazing to see how he connects with his fans through his music. I am grateful to have received this opportunity of being there to support him."

Deepak Pandit is no stranger to Uttar Pradesh. He has a deep connection with the state and has always been supportive of the culture and people there.

Apart from his work as Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai Customs and GST, Deepak Pandit's life is all set to turn into a biographical book titled 'White-The Man Beyond the Uniform'. The book, being penned by authors Sheetal Bhan and Aamir Bengali, was announced through a cinematic trailer in 2021, which received a positive response from the viewers.

After more than three decades of service, Deepak Pandit's biography will provide readers with an insight into the man behind the uniform and his journey in life. The book's completion is eagerly awaited by those who have followed Deepak Pandit's career and life.

Deepak Pandit's presence at the launch of Pawan Singh's latest song added a special touch to the event. His appreciation for Bhojpuri culture and support for artists like Pawan Singh is a testament of his love for Uttar Pradesh and its people.