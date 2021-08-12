Delhi Chief Secretary Launches Delhi-wide Surveillance To End Corruption & Malpractices

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar has directed the anti-corruption branch to launch Delhi-wide surveillance and vigilance of all public dealing important departments to identify such field officers who have been indulging in malpractices, patronizing touts & harassing the public, and take strict action against them. The direction came in a review meeting with Principal Secretary (Vigilance), Secretary (Services), Divisional Commissioner, and officers of Anti Corruption Bureau.

The Chief Secretary also directed the divisional commissioner, the appointing authority of sub-registrar, to only officers on posts with an impeccable service record and integrity on these posts. He also asked to suspend all those found guilty of indulging in bribery or malpractices, embezzlement, tampering of records, etc. These officers shall immediately be placed under suspension/prosecuted as per CCS (Conduct) Rules and Prevention of Corruption Act under various Sections of IPC and transferred in case of doubtful integrity.

The Chief Secretary further instructed the Divisional Commissioner and Secretary (Services) to follow strict protocol while posting officers in these sensitive Departments. The Chief Secretary has also directed Pr. Secretary (Vigilance) to initiate proactive vigilance and undertake preventive drives, including checking of visitor logbook.

"CCTV cameras should be installed in all the sensitive premises/offices. Middlemen and tout free atmosphere in various public dealing offices needs to be created and maintained. Faceless transactions of services shall be also be ensured," said Delhi Chief Secretary.

He further said, "A drive should be launched in the whole of Delhi to make the city corruption-free and instill fear of law among all those elements which bring bad name to the government."