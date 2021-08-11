'Dell Independence Sale 2021' Is Here; Get Exclusive Discounts And Coupons On Zoutons

It's quite understandable that one cannot throw caution to the wind before investing in a tech gadget. It does not just entail detailed research but inexplicable patience to sift through the ever-changing prices. That's why shoppers tend to eagerly wait for the festive sales to upgrade their tech products at heavy discounts. Similarly, during the Dell Independence Day Sale held between 10th August to 12th August 2021, customers can save enormously on laptops and other paraphernalia.

Not just that, Dell is also extending exciting cashback, no-cost EMI plans, and free exclusive gifts along with the purchases. Skim through the following Dell Independence Day Sale that we have specially put together for you.

Dell Independence Day Sale 2021- Top Limited Offers

a) Dell Vostro 15 3501 Laptop (10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor)

During the Independence day sale, Dell Vostro 15 3501 laptop can be purchased at just Rs.43,989.99 (MRP.50,295.07). This 10th generation Intel core i3-1005G1 processor laptop comes with a 39.6 cm display. As a special offer, you can upgrade the warranty up to 3 years at a nominal price of Rs.499. ICICI bank cardholders can also save an additional 10% on the purchase price.

b) Dell New Latitude 15 5520 Laptop (11th Generation Intel core i7-1185G7)

Work relentlessly with Dell New Latitude 15 5520 laptop available at an incredible price of Rs.1,25,706.60 (MRP Rs.2,28, 059.96). This high-end Dell laptop has a powerful 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor that will take your productivity a notch higher. As a part of the limited Independence Day deal, you can also opt for a relieving no cost EMI plan. You can also add just Rs.999 to grab the Sennheiser HD 350BT headset worth Rs.8990. The offer lasts till 16th August 2021.

Customers can also head to Amazon to buy the Dell New Latitude 15 5520 laptop at a significant 5% discount.

c) Dell Vostro 5410 Laptop (11th Generation Intel core i5-11300H Processor)

Another ongoing Dell Independence Day deal is th0e robust Dell Vostro 5410 laptop housed with 11th Generation Intel Core i5 available at a heavily discounted price of Rs.67,199 (MRP Rs.89,513.49). It even gets better; with this offer, shoppers can get hold of the Dell conference speakerphone worth Rs. 20,490 at just Rs.1,999. One can choose to get the Sennheiser HD 350 BT headset for 1499 (MRP Rs.8990). Take your savings a step further by paying with your ICICI bank credit cards and get 10% cashback on non-EMI transactions. Buying Dell Vostro 5410 laptop would also get you an Amazon voucher worth Rs.1500.

d) Dell XPS 13 Laptop (11th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor)

An excellent high-end powerful laptop doesn't just make your life easier but takes your productivity a notch higher. The Dell XPS 13, 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor laptop, has a beautiful platinum silver exterior and Black interior. You can make it yours during the Dell Independence Day Sale 2021 for a special price of Rs.1,63,739.99 (MRP Rs.2,09,742.82). The laptop comes with one year of accidental damage protection. ICICI bank credit cards can help you earn an extra 10% cashback on non-EMI transactions. However, shoppers can also enable non-cost EMI options with selected bank cards.

Flipkart also offers significant discounts on Dell XPS laptops. Not just that, you can also save up to Rs.15,650 with an exchange offer.

e) Dell New Precision 15 3561 Mobile Workstation

Upgrade to the mighty Dell New Precision 15 3561 Mobile Workstation laptop that can be bought during the Dell Independence Day Sale 2021 at a breath-taking 48% discount, bringing down the price to just Rs.98,320.01 (MRP Rs.1,88,585.54). The Intel Core i5 processor has in-built UHD graphics for the 11th generation processor. As a part of the special Dell Independence Day offer, customers would get a Sennheiser HD 350BT headset absolutely free of cost. In case business customers don't have their GSTIN, they can make the purchases with other valid business documents.

f) Dell Vostro 5410 (11th Generation Intel core i5-11300H processor)

Unlike the i3 processor, Dell Vostro 5410 with an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11300 processor is more powerful and lets you multitask like never before. The new Dell Vostro 5410 comes with a spill-resistant keyboard and can be purchased during the Dell Independence Day Sale at just Rs. 67,199.49 (MRP Rs.89,513.49). Even with this laptop, one can buy the Dell conference speakerphone or Sennheiser HD 350BT at Rs.1,999 and 1499, respectively. On using the ICICI bank credit card, you can also earn an additional 10% cashback. Dell also extends free shipping on all their purchases that would surely be an exciting addition to your savings.

