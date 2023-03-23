Dhruwal Patel Directed Webseries To Be Announced Soon? Here Are The Deets

There have been stories for a while now about Dhruwal Patel working with the makers of Salaam Venky. Sources tell us that talks are on for this action thriller and things could take off soon.



Dhruwal Patel has not yet spoken about his next work, and now there are reports that it could be with the makers of Salaam Venky. Dhruwal is busy with a project in Mumbai, but he will be wrapping it up soon. Sources told that talks have been on between the director and Blive for a while now.



It has been reported that Dhruwal presented a few ideas to the makers and they loved one of the ideas a lot. The series is being planned as a pan-Indian one and we will see plenty of action for sure. The script is being developed at this point in time. Once the script is ready for a full narration, the movie is likely to go on floors. So, stay tuned for the deets of the same. This new action thriller could go on floors post August, say some.