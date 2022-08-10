Being job creators, not job seekers, a digital startup "NewsReach" has become a source of employment for thousands of people.

How often does one come across a startup from Gujarat that becomes an integral part of our country and world?

The Government of India's new Skill India and Startup Ideas have been a huge success in Ahmedabad. The city is home to NewsReach, a Media tech company which has created an innovative content marketplace for hyper-local content creators.

Within a very short time span, NewsReach has charted an interesting new direction in the employment sector. The skill-based content creators across India are getting jobs from this platform and not only that but it's also great to know "Newsreach Marketplace" is now being referred to as the first and final address for publishers too!

The media sector has always been a tough place to work in and it's no different now.

In today’s era of digitization, the challenges for publishers are more daunting than they've ever been before as we bring them into our digital world with new technology that will require changes on all levels—from management down to production staff members who create content every day! NewsReach Marketplace is making the process of content procurement easier with quality content away from rumours, political misunderstandings, and plagiarism.

The "NewsReach" marketplace has also proven to be very successful in bridging the gap created between media houses and content creators. On this platform, content creators can digitally license their content articles, and videos in different categories, while publishers can purchase original content from here.

Breaking the barriers of success from the first idea, this media tech startup company Newsreach has scaled new dimensions. The company has introduced Local News Community Program. Through the program, they will provide Rs.1 Cr. worth of financial assistance and technical assistance to empower and strengthen thousands of small and medium-scale publishers across the country who want to move into the digital world by conducting 10 cohorts in phases. They started with Cohort-1 as its first phase from Gujarat where 26 Gujarati language local publishers were provided assistance.

This successful event was organized at "CIIE.CO" in Ahmedabad. The event was graced by Mr Mahesha Langa, Assistant Editor at The Hindu as Chief Guest, Mr Hiren Shah, MD, Vertoz Advertising Limited and Mr Pranay Shah, MD, Khushi Ambient Media Solutions as Guest of Honor.

This program has got the wonderful support of Oho Gujarati, a Premium Gujarati Content Streaming Platform, SuperCity Lifestyle, Mahila Griha Udyog, Vertoz Advertising, and Terra Food Company as sponsors.

With the support of many credible investors, this company has gained fame across the country today. NewsReach’s co-founders Soniya Kundnani and Darshan Shah were listed under the "Forbes-30 Under 30" Asia list - 2022 for their brilliant achievements in the Media Sector.

Mr Darshan Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of NewsReach said, “I have always believed that one should be a job creator and not a job seeker. Following this concept, we came up with the idea of the "NewsReach Marketplace" platform. My co-founder and I have always envisioned creating a platform that was first of its kind, revolutionary and could provide employment to many people simultaneously. We have come a long way with our vision of NewsReach Marketplace. But the journey isn't over yet - we have more work left to do in order for NewsReach Marketplace to be globally accessible.”

NewsReach is a startup that is changing the game by providing digital opportunities for those who would not normally have them. They are giving people a voice and a way to make an income, all while helping to digitize India's news platforms. This startup is the first of its kind in the country and has the vision to go international.