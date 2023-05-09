Dineshbhai Patolawala Receives Gujarat Gaurav Ratna For Contribution To Textile Industry

On 1st May 2023, Dineshbhai Patolawala was awarded the Gujarat Gaurav Ratna Award, which is one of the most prestigious awards presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state. This award ceremony was held on the occasion of Gujarat Sthapna Divas, which is an annual program organized to honor all those Gujaratis who have made the state proud with their contribution in various fields.



Dineshbhai Patolawala, was addressed as Master Weaver and was mentioned as one of the outstanding citizens of Gujarat who graced the event alongside Film Producer Vaishal Shah, Actress Janki Bodiwala, Indian Folk Singer Mayabhai Ahir, Folk Singer and Litterateur Rajbha Gadhavi, and Indian Physicist and Cosmologist Pankaj Joshi. The event was conducted at AMA, Ahmedabad, with Chief Guest Shri Shankarsinh Chaudhary, Hon. Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, and other dignitaries like Shri Bhupendra Pandya, Religious Leader, Hon'ble Justice K. A. Puj, Former Judge, High Court of Gujarat, and Guest of Honour Shri Narhari Amin, Hon. Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha).



The award ceremony was a tribute to Dineshbhai Patolawala's journey, which has been inspiring to many. He hails from the small town of Rajkot in Gujarat, India, where his family has emerged as a prominent player in the fashion world. Dineshbhai Makwana has established a nationally acclaimed brand of Rajkot Patola sarees known as "Dineshbhai Patolawala."



Dineshbhai Patolawala has taken the traditional art of weaving Rajkot Patola sarees to new heights with his innovative designs and techniques. He has been working on preserving the traditional weaving techniques while infusing new ideas and contemporary designs. He has not only managed to keep the art form alive but has also made it commercially successful. His creations have received recognition and appreciation not only in state but also nationally.



Dineshbhai's passion for his craft and his dedication towards preserving the art form has been the driving force behind his success. He has been a role model for many budding weavers, who aspire to keep the traditional art alive. His efforts have not only contributed to the development of the textile industry in Gujarat but also to the promotion of the state's culture and heritage.