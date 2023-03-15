Director-actor Parth Shukla All Set For The Post-production Of Film Insurance Jimmy

Parth Shukla is a known director and a much-appreciated actor who has worked on many projects. His work has been revolutionary in the year 2022 and his viewers have supported his talent for a very long time now. The director-actor Parth Shukla is all set for the post-production of Insurance Jimmy after its recent wrap-up. After the amazing response to the project called ILU ILU, Parth wrapped up the shooting for his film Insurance Jimmy on the 4th of January 2023.



The Insurance Jimmy cast includes Parth Shukla, Chetan Daiya, Ragi Jani, Brinda Trivedi, Sweety Mahavadiya, Hitarth Asija, and Hitansh Asija amongst many other known faces. Yuvraj Gadhvi has a special appearance in the film to everyone's surprise. The film has been produced by Jimmy Satish Asija. The direction has been also handled by Parth Shukla. He is believed to have delivered one of his best performances. Parth's impressive work has won many hearts in the past and this year is no less with anticipation.



Parth Shukla has also mentioned, "Insurance Jimmy is now out of the shooting stage and I am extremely happy that my whole team made it a smooth affair. When I first thought of being a director and actor in the same film, it seemed hard; however, it was more of an experience that I shall cherish forever. The release date is still not decided; however, there are many surprises for my audience in the film. I am glad that this year started like this and I hope that I continue to deliver my best in all forms. This film is a very special piece and that is the reason I am extremely excited."