Director Viral Shah Takes New Role As Producer With 'Gulaam Chor'

Director Viral Shah, known for his previous successful Gujarati films, has taken on a new role as a producer with his latest project, "Gulaam Chor." This highly anticipated film has captivated audiences with its unique blend of comedy, suspense, and drama, leaving them thrilled and entertained.



The world digital premiere of "Gulaam Chor" took place on June 11th on Jio Cinema, and the response has been overwhelming. Viral Shah, along with talented actor Malhar Thakar, who has previously collaborated with Shah on successful films like "Midnights with Menka" and "Golkeri," has once again delivered an exceptional cinematic experience.



The film is helmed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and is produced by Masumeh Makhija and Viral Shah under their esteemed banner of The Creative Tribe ensuring a seamless execution of the gripping narrative.



The plot of "Gulaam Chor" revolves around a gripping mystery infused with humor and wit. The story takes place during a house party, where 12 individuals gather for a game of high-stakes gambling with a staggering sum of 12 crore rupees. However, the excitement turns into a thrilling adventure when the lights suddenly go out, and the money mysteriously disappears. What makes the situation even more perplexing is that no one enters or exits the premises, and the theft occurs while the police are present. Determined to solve the case is the fearless CID officer, Sanjay Shukla, who thrives to unmask the elusive "Gulaam Chor."



"Gulaam Chor" showcases the finest talents from Gujarati cinema and theatre, with an ensemble cast that includes acclaimed actors such as Malhar Thakar, Vandana Pathak, Dharmesh Vyas, Vyoma Nandi, Dilip Rawal, Ojas Rawal, Hardik Sangani, and Vineeta Joshee, among others. Their collective performances have elevated the film to new heights and added depth to the characters.

The release of "Gulaam Chor" has already created a buzz among audiences during its digital premiere on Jio Cinema. The film is set to reach a vast audience, transcending the boundaries of regional cinema and breaking barriers along the way.

Fans of Gujarati cinema are applauding "Gulaam Chor" for its thrilling storyline, hilarious moments, and mind-boggling twists. It has successfully captured the hearts of audiences, providing an unforgettable cinematic experience that keeps them on the edge of their seats.



Expressing his excitement about the film, Viral Shah shares,

"Gulaam Chor marks my fourth venture in Gujarati cinema and my debut as a producer. It is also the first Gujarati feature produced by actress Masumeh Makhija. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey for our production house, The Creative Tribe, as we have many more compelling stories in the pipeline. Moreover, we are gearing up to venture into mainstream Bollywood with a lineup of upcoming films."

As "Gulaam Chor" continues to enthrall audiences, the film marks a significant milestone for Gujarati cinema, showcasing its potential to deliver compelling stories and leaving a lasting impact on viewers. With Viral Shah's foray into production, audiences can expect more engaging content from The Creative Tribe in the future, both in regional cinema and mainstream Bollywood.