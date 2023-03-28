RJ Mahvash is that one name which has already grabbed all our attention with her prank reels, random posts and the recent dance reel with Chris Gayle. From being an ex-RJ for Radio Mirchi to a successful content creator, this young girl is speedily ascending the ladder of success. She has posted reels even with Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, etc. Not only that, but she is also launching her own talk show on Instagram called, Bold or Bowled.

Having achieved so much in the digital space, we were enthused to know her stance on content creation and here are her words…

Lately, there's been a steep surge in demand for content creation. Do you think it's fair or alarming?

There's no doubt that the demand for content creation has increased. But that is not alarming, rather it's how the industry keeps evolving. The demand for OTT and new talents is rising too and all this is leading to less nepotism. Everybody has a fair chance of putting themselves forward, showing their talent, and getting popular via social media. I think that's fair by all means.

In your stance, what led to the rise of content creators and how are they ruling the internet?

I believe it was during COVID! While there was already so much negativity spread in the real world, people were looking for an escape mechanism where they could find entertainment and mellow out. They found it on their phones in the form of OTT content, reels, and others. Since everything was shut and we saw no world beyond the four walls of our home, content creators took to their channels to amuse us!

Many people are aiming to be content creators. Do you think it's a great career option?

It's indeed a great career option, but only when you choose it at the right time. Don't get distracted from your education. I find content creation a little short-term career option as new faces will keep coming forward and you will be replaced. So, it's necessary to hold on to your education and have another career option as well. Be a full-time content creator only when you are established enough to survive months without campaigns.

Being an RJ, what inspired you to start content creation?

Being an RJ, my KRA inspired me to be a content creator. When I was in the Times of India, I had this target of achieving one lakh followers which was very unreal then. Moreover, if I couldn't achieve these targets, I wasn't liable for appraisal. Thus, I made my 400 followers' private account public and then posted a reel that promptly went viral. Eventually I started enjoying this and now, I make content for my personal satisfaction.

Any piece of advice you would like to give to budding creators?

Don't work hard; work smart! Don't shed sweat and blood unnecessarily. People love those 15-second videos. So make those with trending sounds and write a good, relatable caption. You might get more views with less hard work. This is my personal experience and I think everyone should work according to their own experiences