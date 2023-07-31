Dr Anil Kumar's Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation Empowers The Marginalised

The Non-Governmental Organizations often known as NGOs are voluntary groups working towards the betterment of society at a grassroots level, filling gaps that governmental institutions cannot cover. NGOs contribute to society in countless ways. They play an integral role in advocating for human rights, improving healthcare, education, and promoting sustainable development. Their work often targets vulnerable and marginalized populations, thus promoting social inclusion. They help influence policy-making on local, national, and global scales, fostering change from the bottom up. Additionally, NGOs can mobilize resources and expertise quickly to respond to crises, providing critical relief during natural disasters or conflicts. One such NGO that has been working round the clock to make the world a better place to live is the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation by Dr Anil Kumar.

The Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation established by Dr Anil Kumar, works around a plethora of issues. One of the Foundation’s significant works is the empowerment of physically challenged people by providing them with self-development courses, job opportunities, financial aid, special sports training and even equipment that help them live independently. Along with that, Dr Anil Kumar also understands the value of education, thus, the NGO provides free computer training courses to underprivileged female students who receive training from field experts. The courses are not only theoretical but students also get practical training for hands-on experience and the trainers ensure that students receive the best knowledge of computers so that they can have better career perspectives. The ultimate goal of this course is to make every student proficient with computers in this digital world.

Communal marriage is another thing that the NGO Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation works towards to support families who cannot bear the expenses of marriage. All the expenses are taken care of by Dr Anil Kumar himself. The government likewise gives their contribution to that by giving Rs 51,000 per couple to begin their new journey. Over this, the NGO also works in the healthcare sector in collaboration with Jiodaya Hospital. There they arrange medical camps in various parts of Delhi to provide free health checkups and medical care. With the help of these camps, the NGO Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation makes sure that the people are getting the healthcare at the right time, and seeing the doctor early enough before a small health problem turns into a severe one.

Moreover, the NGO is also working whenever there is any natural calamity. During the time of the Global Pandemic, the Maheshwar Laxmi Memorial Foundation supported frontline health workers by supplementing public health systems, supplying hygiene and PPE kits, gloves, and hand sanitizers to deal with Covid-19 and supporting society at large. They also provided people with medicines based on doctors’ prescriptions, symptoms and lab reports. Also in Gujarat, they opened an oxygen bank where people could refill oxygen cylinders free of cost for those in need. Even when Bihar was hit by a massive flood, the NGO constructed relief camps across the state which provided temporary shelter to affected people. The team also distributed rations to minority communities in Sitamandhi, West Champaran, and East Champaran. It was due to all of this good work that recently Dr Anil Kumar was honoured with the Guest Of Honour award at the reputed Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Inspiration Awards 2023, held at Vigyan Bhawan.

With being a philanthropist with a big heart Dr Anil Kumar is also an ace Entrepreneur. His company, the Ankita Group of Companies is an international enterprise that produces, exports and imports various agricultural products, healthcare and grocery products. Under his visionary approach, the business has reached the global level. Dr Anil Kumar is a great example of how one can work selflessly towards the betterment of others. The diligence that he carries is an inspiration to many.