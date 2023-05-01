Entrepreneur Sudha Reddy Makes A Statement At White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Sudha Reddy is a prominent figure in the business and philanthropy world, known for her entrepreneurial spirit and charitable contributions. As the Director of MEIL Group, she has played a significant role in expanding the company's reach in India and beyond. Her work has earned the recognition of prestigious global organizations such as the Global Gift Foundation and the UN.

Reddy's influence extends far beyond the business and philanthropy spheres. Her impeccable sense of style has garnered attention from the fashion world, with appearances at high-profile events such as the Met Gala, Paris Haute Couture Week, and the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. In 2023, she added another prestigious event to her list of appearances - the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023.

The White House Correspondents' Dinner is an annual event that brings together the most influential stakeholders in journalism, politics, entertainment, and media. As an invite-only event, attending the dinner is considered a mark of prestige and influence. Reddy was one of the VIP guests at the 2023 edition of the event, rubbing shoulders with the likes of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, J. Cameron Smith, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, John Leguizamo, and Ke Huy Quan.

Reddy was dressed to impress at the event, wearing a stunning emerald shaded gown by Jenny Peckham that was complemented by a Hermès Berkin handbag, Bulgari serpenti necklace, and Hermès-inspired headpiece. Her presence at the event was not just about making a fashion