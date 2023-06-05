Environment Day: Beauty Brand Careberry’s Vision For A Better Planet

In today's world, caring for the planet has become more important than ever. With the rise of environmental issues and climate change, it is crucial for brands to take responsibility for their impact on the environment and consumers are demanding that companies adopt sustainable practices in their operations. The beauty industry is no exception, and many brands are stepping up to meet the expectations of their customers.



Since inception, Careberry has been committed to environmental stewardship and ethical practices, making clean beauty accessible to all.

As the world celebrates Environment Day, Careberry is at the forefront of the drive to create a healthier planet. The brand's commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of their business, from the sourcing of raw materials to the packaging of their products. Every aspect of Careberry's operations is designed with the planet in mind. Careberry's goal is to reduce the environmental impact of their operations while providing high-quality beauty products that are good for the body and the planet.

Giving back to the Planet

One of the ways Careberry shows its commitment to the environment is by using natural and organic ingredients in its products. Careberry uses a plethora of pure and natural ingredients including fermented rice and wheat, red onion and black seed, moroccan argan oil, castor oil, rosemary, tea tree, vanilla, coconut, and coffee, among others. The company believes that by using these ingredients, they can provide a more sustainable alternative to commercial beauty products that are often filled with harmful chemicals. Careberry's products are made with natural extracts and ingredients that are sustainably sourced and environmentally friendly.

Founder Sanjeev Singh says that Careberry’s commitment to the planet goes beyond products to how they are sourced. “Ethical sourcing is a key part of our process,” says Singh.

Adding, “We work closely with local farmers and suppliers to ensure that all our ingredients are sourced sustainably and responsibly. This not only supports local communities but also helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and shipping.”

When it comes to packaging, Careberry takes a responsible approach. The brand uses recyclable and biodegradable packaging materials wherever possible. Careberry's goal is to minimise the amount of waste generated by its operations, and the use of eco-friendly packaging is an important part of achieving that goal.

One of the key special ingredients in many of Careberry's products is hemp seed oil, an ingredient that is known for its many benefits for the body and the environment. Hemp is a renewable resource that is grown without the use of pesticides or other harmful chemicals, making it a more sustainable option for beauty products. Hemp is a fast-growing plant that requires minimal water to grow. It is also a carbon-negative crop, meaning that it absorbs more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it produces. This makes it a more sustainable option for beauty products, as it has a lower environmental impact than other crops. Careberry's hemp seed oil products include a shampoo, body wash, and a body lotion.

Careberry's commitment to sustainability extends beyond its products and packaging. The company is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in its operations. Careberry has implemented energy-efficient practices in its manufacturing facilities and offices, such as using LED lighting and reducing water usage. The brand also encourages its customers to recycle their empty packaging and provides information on how to do so.

In addition to their commitment to the environment, Careberry is also dedicated to making clean beauty accessible to all. The brand's affordable pricing ensures that their products are accessible to consumers from all walks of life. This commitment to accessibility and affordability is a key part of Careberry's mission to create a more sustainable and equitable world.

This Environment Day, let us remind ourselves that everybody has a responsibility to be kinder to the planet. Careberry is committed to environmental stewardship and ethical practices and all their operations are designed with the environment in mind. Careberry is leading the way in promoting sustainability and eco-friendliness in the beauty industry, and it’s time others in the beauty industry followed suit.