Exploring Nutritional Powerhouse: International Millet Year With Influencer Shivani Sikri

In a thought-provoking discussion with Celebrity Nutritionist & influencer Shivani Sikri, who is the Founder at Nutri4Verve and an award-winning dietician with 14+ years of experience, we delve into the fascinating world of millets. With the recent declaration of the International Millet Year and the growing interest in these ancient grains, we explore their nutritional benefits, and the impact on public health initiatives.

Ques: Let us start with a general question. What role does diet play in maintaining a healthy lifestyle?

Shivani Sikri: Nutrition is essential for living a healthy lifestyle. It comprises providing our bodies with the nutrients they need for proper growth, development, and overall health. A nutrient-dense diet that is well-balanced helps our immune system, prevents chronic diseases, and improves our physical and mental performance.

Ques: That's quite insightful! Can you share some fundamental healthy eating concepts or suggestions that people should follow?

Shivani Sikri: Absolutely! Some key principles of healthy eating include consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. It's essential to limit the intake of processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats. Portion control is also crucial to maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, staying hydrated and being mindful of individual dietary needs and restrictions is important.

Ques: Those are valuable tips! Now, with the increasing popularity of various diets, such as veganism or ketogenic diet, what advice would you give to individuals who are considering adopting a specific dietary approach?

Shivani Sikri: It's great to see individuals taking an interest in different dietary approaches. However, it's important to approach them with caution. I would advise consulting with a qualified nutritionist or dietitian before making any significant dietary changes. They can provide personalized guidance based on individual health goals, medical conditions, and nutritional needs. It's crucial to ensure that any diet followed is well-balanced, sustainable, and provides all the necessary nutrients.

Ques: What are your thoughts on the Rise of Millets and that year 2023 is the International Millet Year?

Shivani Sikri: There is a resurgence of millets in the contemporary food landscape. Millets, a group of small-seeded grasses, have been cultivated for centuries and have a rich history in Indian cuisine. However, with changing dietary patterns and the influence of modern food preferences, millets had experienced a decline in popularity. But now, with increasing awareness about their health benefits, millets are making a remarkable comeback.

The significance of the International Millet Year, an initiative endorsed by the United Nations and supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is remarkable. The declaration has aimed to promote the consumption of millets worldwide and raise awareness about their nutritional value, environmental sustainability, and potential in combating global food security challenges. This global recognition highlights the immense potential of millets in shaping the future of nutrition.

Ques: Why are millets called the Nutritional Powerhouses?

Shivani Sikri: Yes, they are truly the Nutritional Powerhouses! The nutritional composition of millets has outstanding health advantages. Millets are gluten-free, high in fiber, and high in vital elements such as iron, magnesium, and B vitamins. They have a low glycemic index, making them ideal for diabetic management and facilitating prolonged energy release. Furthermore, millets are environmentally benign crops that use less water and contribute to sustainable agriculture.

Further, the implications of millets on public health are huge. Millets can play a significant role in combating malnutrition and promoting overall wellness. You see, Millets have the potential to address the dual burden of undernutrition and overnutrition prevalent in many parts of the world. Their affordability, accessibility, and diverse culinary applications make them a viable solution to improve dietary diversity and combat diet-related diseases.

Ques: Shivani, you being associated with Nutri4Verve and recognised as a successful nutritionist and nutripreneur, what are your thoughts for nutrition industry pertaining to millets?

Shivani Sikri: Firstly, all efforts should be made by the industry to popularize millets. A lot of brands have launched innovative millet-based products, created awareness campaigns, and conducted educational programs to introduce millets into mainstream diets. This proactive approach by industry leaders will play a significant role in spreading the millet revolution.

Ques: Excellent advice! Lastly, what are some common misconceptions about nutrition that you often come across, and how would you debunk them?

Shivani Sikri: One common misconception is that all fats are unhealthy. In reality, our bodies need healthy fats like those found in avocados, nuts, and olive oil for essential functions. Another misconception is that a single food or supplement can provide all the nutrients we need. Achieving optimal nutrition requires a well-rounded diet consisting of various food groups. Lastly, the notion that healthy eating is expensive is often misunderstood. With proper planning and prioritizing, it is possible to have a nutritious diet within budget. We can surely introduce the indigenously grown variety of millets in our food options and incorporate them in a variety of dishes and meals.

Thank you so much for sharing your expertise and insights, Shivani Sikri. Your knowledge will undoubtedly be valuable for the readers of my article. I appreciate your time and willingness to participate in this interview.

Shivani Sikri: You're most welcome! It was my pleasure to contribute. I'm glad to have the opportunity to promote the importance of nutrition and help individuals make informed choices for their well-being. Feel free to reach out if you need any further assistance.

As our discussion comes to an end, it becomes evident that millets have emerged as a true nutritional powerhouse and a key component in addressing global health challenges. The International Millet Year, with the support of leaders like Prime Minister Modi and nutrition influencers like Shivani Sikri aims to harness the potential of millets to transform the way we approach nutrition and food security. With increased awareness and consumption, millets can pave the way for a healthier and more sustainable future.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist for personalized dietary recommendations.