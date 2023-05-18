Famous Singer Unnati Shah To Sing In A Big Upcoming Bollywood Film!

Bollywood enjoys a huge fan following from across the corners of the earth, and artists from different countries come here to find a place for themselves. But only if it was that easy. There is a lot of struggle in this industry. Some are able to make it big, but many others might have to wait for years before they get past the fences of Bollywood. And guess what? Unnati Shah did!



You might already recognize this independent artist for her melodious vocals. She has already won our hearts with her soothing covers and single, Kehne Do. While she is already amassing love for her newly released single, Chori Chori, the artist has revealed her further plans for Bollywood. She has revealed that she will soon be donning her responsibilities as a playback singer in an upcoming Bollywood film. While she has already sung for different movies, this one is going to be different!



Unnati is extremely elated about this opportunity. It has been years since she has been a part of this filmy world and the music industry. Speaking of which, she says, "It takes a lot to reach a stature of which you have dreamt for a long time. And then, who isn't a Bollywood buff? We have grown up watching these movies, and if I could be a part of such a gigantic entertainment curator, I would be truly indebted."



While Unnati's fans are looking forward to information, the singer is not in a position to disclose anything. But we are sure that she will come out with a thrilling announcement soon! So keep your eyes wide open.



The singer has lent her voice to the Bollywood chartbuster songs ‘Ghoomar’ from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Padmavat’ and ‘Bandeya Re Bandeya’ from the Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simba.’ Unnati also participated in India’s first YouTube reality show, "ARRIVED," which aired on A.R. Rahman’s YouTube channel. Besides that, Unnati has shared the stage with renowned artists like A R Rahman, Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Raval, Ankit Tiwari, Ash King, and many more. Recently, she was seen performing at Darshan Raval's Love-a-Fair Tour and has also performed for Badshah's Paagal Tour. We wish her good luck in her upcoming projects and hope they are a huge hit.