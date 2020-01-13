FICCI Young Leaders Summit 2019 | The New Indian For The New India

The first edition of the FICCI Young Leaders Summit was organized by the FICCI Young Leaders forum in the capital city, recently. The event brought together established entrepreneurs, start-ups, government officials, academicians and the aspiring millennials to express their ideas and opinions about ‘The New Indian for a New India’. The attendees, from all sectors and age group went home with a host of knowledge and insight. The summit also brought forth the perception of the youth and young leaders, who have been working day and night to build a new India.

Shashwat Goenka, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Sector Head, Retail and FMCG, RP Sanjeev Goenka group opened the forum with his brilliant insights on the need for forums for the young entrepreneurs. India is the country of the youth and the rapidly growing young demography should take responsibility of bringing about a change. The Young Leaders summit is a collaborative platform that also acts as a network for exchange of ideas that enables innovation in the country. He believes that there is an urgent need for the youth to be imparted with knowledge, relevant skills and the access to equipped resources. The forum recognizes young India’s aspirations and works to promote their talents.

“The Young Leaders forum is an exclusive forum for young achievers from diverse fields. It hopes to be the voice of millennials across sectors to share their ideas to enable the growth of the economy...” - Shashwat Goenka, Chair, FICCI Young Leaders Forum and Sector Head, Retail and FMCG, RP Sanjeev Goenka group

The summit had a series of important panels that started with the conversation about the next generation business leaders’ take on the experience of being a part of the family run businesses. Eminent leaders like Shashwat Goenka, Kalli Purie, Rituraj Sinha, Keshav Suri and Parthiv Neotia share their experience of the same. They also talked about how constant comparison creates pressure yet there is always a need to take risks and innovate.

One of the highlights of the summit was a candid chat with Arnab Goswami, MD, Editor-in-Chief, Republic TV about the evolving face of journalism in the country. Arnab talked about how journalist limit themselves to work for others and don’t revel in the idea of independence. He believes that reinvention is crucial for individual growth. Goswami also harps on the importance of making an impact as a benchmark for personal success.

“Out of opinions, emerges dissent. Out of dissent, emerges debate and out of debate emerges the truth” - Arnab Goswami, MD, Editor-in-Chief, Co-founder, Republic Media Network

The Young Leaders Summit was a platform for the youth to learn and express the much needed young perception in the economic sector of the country.



