Film Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput Releases ‘Mahakal Nagari’ Motion Poster

Sanjeev Kumar Rajput, a writer-director has released the motion poster of his upcoming film titled 'Mahakal Nagari' on social media on April 27, 2023. The movie is based in the ancient city of Ujjain, and it depicts the journey of a saint as he discovers his purpose in life. The motion poster has generated curiosity among viewers.

Explaining the storyline, Sanjeev said that the movie showcases how saints are believed to promote religious teachings and peace in society. However, when needed, they can also come forward to protect their country. The movie aims to portray saints in a different light and create a talking point among the public.

'Mahakal Nagari' is presented by Shri Radhya Film Production and Brijwasi Films and produced by Manish Ojha, Prembir Singh, and Alka Verma. The film stars Ankit Raj, Kajal Chauhan, and Akhhilendra Mishra in lead roles, with Kamlesh Sawant, Sunny Thakur, Himanshu Shrivastav, Shaji Choudhary, and Rayya Labib also playing pivotal roles. The motion poster was released at an event attended by the Mahakal Nagari team, including its producers, cast, and a large number of media persons.