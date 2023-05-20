Fly Higher, Accomplish Goals & Make It Big With Pyramid’s Exceptional Study Visa Services

With 18 years of experience, direct relationships with 350+ universities and colleges worldwide, and 40,000 study visa success stories, Pyramid has earned a reputation for excellence in the study abroad industry. With its outstanding support and dedicated team it has helped students reach greater heights of success and carve a name for themselves globally.

Mr. Bhavnoor Singh Bedi, the Managing Director of the company abides by the fact that “they are helping students find schools and schools find students because our survival and prosperity depends on an educated planet”. The outstanding efforts of Mr. Bedi and his team have led to a bright and promising future of the students.

They have helped the students explore and discover their unlimited potential which will lead them to a better tomorrow.

With 5lakhs+ students and parents consultations and 10 offices and branches all over India and overseas (Dubai and Canada) they have come a long way and assisted around 4k refusal cases for visa approvals successfully.

Distance education is no longer distant for students who aspire and dream big. The outcome of studying abroad is unparalleled. As a student, the study destination that you select leaves a great impression on your future. It’s a life changing experience and instills great confidence to achieve greater things in life.

The vision of the company is to empower students to become internationally educated global citizens who are ready to conquer the world and make it a better place. They help students get visas for a better life and a better future.

The company is inclined towards the betterment of the society by lending a helping hand in tough times by distributing goods during the coronavirus epidemic, plantation activities across India, offering 20% quota seats for single and BPL children with 100% scholarships to promote education in PCBT colleges and also by assisting refused candidates to reach their desired destinations. They are paving a way and working hard for the upliftment of the society. They believe that the littlest of things make a great impact, therefore, helping students tread the path of success in every possible way.