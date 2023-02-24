From Scratch To The Sky: Vivek Jain & His DejaVu

Success means that you bounce up high when you hit the bottom. Every individual has hit rock bottom many times. But the one who rises and jumps up high has the mettle to be an entrepreneur. One such success story of an entrepreneur named Vivek Jain is considerably motivating.

Vivek Jain is a producer and event manager based in Dubai who organises large-scale international events globally. Be it a celebrity-clad party burst, a destination wedding, or a private yacht party, Vivek does it all. His company, DejaVu Entertainment and Events, has roots around the world to manage international celebrities and stars.

Though this seems very lucrative, Vivek has sweated his entire life against the odds. His father expired at the very young age of 8. Unable to bear this loss, Vivek turned into an introvert. As his schooling was completed, he started selling goods on the street to make a living. He sold seasonal and festive products, which can fetch a higher margin in a short period of time.

Vivek never compromised on his education, though. He continued his studies and graduated with flying colours. In between his education and business, he single-handedly managed everything from his college assignments to his business accounts. He did many stints in varied businesses like garments, mobile reselling, eateries, etc. until his education was complete.

Later, he invested in an IT firm whose core business was to build mobile applications and websites. This firm was also good at social media marketing, which boosted their presence in the digital space. Vivek’s investment bore fruit, and he earned enormous gains.

He finally decided to move to Dubai and follow his passion for music. The DejaVu moment came when he zeroed in on DejaVu Entertainment and Events. Soon the name spread in the entertainment circle, and his business took off. As a celebrity and artist manager, Vivek got connected to the who's who of the international community and became their first preference for his services. His parties became the talk of the town, as did he.

As a producer, Vivek is keen to provide some entertainment in the film and media industries too. His acute sense of managing people and his street smarts have always helped him gain traction in every arena in which he works.

Vivek is 40 years old and lives in Dubai now. His future ventures are seen to be promising, as he has earned more trust with people than just money.