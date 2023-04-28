From Startup To Leading Fintech Solutions Provider: The Story Of Synctric Technology

Synctric Technology Private Limited is a fintech company that was founded in Gujarat, India in 2022 by Ketan Ramshawala. Alongside Synctric, Ketan is also the co-founder of Swoovi Innovations Private Limited, an IT solutions provider that specialises in digital solutions like Software Development, Cloud and Database Setup and Support, and Cyber Security Consulting.

Ketan's deep understanding of technology and his passion for innovation have enabled Synctric to become a trusted partner for clients from various industries. The company's expertise in simplifying payment processes and reducing charges to increase ROI has helped it to grow rapidly and expand its presence in India and Singapore. Under Ketan's leadership, Synctric has become a leading provider of fintech solutions, catering to clients from all over the world.

Ketan's vision and dedication to providing innovative solutions that meet clients' unique needs have helped Synctric stand out from its competitors. His focus on building a team of passionate and skilled technologists has also contributed to the company's growth and success. Today, Synctric is known for simplifying its clients' digital transformation by providing innovative technical solutions. As a mediator between payment gateways and merchants, the company ensures that costs are controlled, and downtime is minimised. Synctric's success is a testament to the power of innovation, hard work, and dedication to providing exceptional service to clients.